After his Top 20 run on ABC’s “American Idol” ended more than two months ago, Buffalo singer Matt Wilson and some other singers who exited the reality program this season performed together in Nashville.

“There were about 12 of us who thought of the idea and we just kind of played off of the fact that we got eliminated off the show and we just called it ‘The Loser's Circle,’ ” he explained in a recent interview.

Since leaving “Idol,” Wilson has been a winner in multiple ways.

He performed the national anthem at the Taste of Country at Sahlen Field.

His summer plans include performing a set at a talent show in the Ribfest in Stouffville in Canada in August.

He performed at the spring fest gala for ECMC before about 2,000 people and at the University United Festival.

And he recently auditioned to sing the national anthem before a Buffalo Bills game this season.

In a recent interview, Wilson reflected on his “Idol” journey, starting with his elimination, and addressed where he hopes to go from here.

“It was bittersweet,” said Wilson of his elimination. “I had kind of prepared myself the night before just in case. Every time there was an elimination period I prepared myself to be content with the results no matter if I would proceed through or if I wouldn't make it.

“The night before, like every other night, I would pray and I would just say, ‘Hey, whatever happens, it's what it's meant to be.’ And I've gotten everything I needed out of the show really, which was my confidence and my drive again to do what I've always known that I was put on the earth to do.

Buffalo singer Matt Wilson's quest ends on 'American Idol' Placed among 10 contestants in the "danger zone" after viewers voted Sunday night, the smiling crooner was not among the two singers chosen Monday night by the judges to round out the Top 12 and return next week.

“So I was content and when I got eliminated it wasn't really anything that I dwelled on for such a long time. I was almost kind of prepared to take this journey. And with the new fans that I got through the show, kind of take them on the journey of whatever this is really, which is my music career.”

He was approached by a few people who wanted to sit down with him and sign a recording contract.

“But I've decided to be a freelancer and be independent for a little bit longer just so that I could figure out some things myself because there's also a lot of clauses that people don't tell you about in the contract, “ said Wilson. “So, I'm independent now, which is actually really nice because I get to control everything. When it starts to get crazy, then I'll need a manager but that can still be something I do independently now."

His experience contained one good surprise.

“One thing I love to highlight whenever anybody asked me about my experience is that I was very surprised that there were many good people in the industry and that there were people that really cared,” said Wilson. “The majority of the individuals on ‘American Idol’ truly care about the talent that's on the show and they treat you so nicely.”

He feels the show changed his life.

“It's changed everything,” said Wilson. “It changed the whole course of my career, changed the whole course of what I plan to do in the future, and it is currently changing all of my plans at the moment.”

He recently connected with two other local singers, Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti, who had success with the NBC reality show “The Voice.”

“They've told me their story and what they've gone through and how it's affected their lives. So it's nice to have friends who have gone through the same things.”

Wilson, who still works at the Jewish Center in Buffalo, has been stopped by people around town.

“That pretty much happens everywhere I go now,” said. “So that's been kind of one of the coolest things I would say. And it's not even just, ‘hey, I saw you on TV.’ It's like people have been impacted by my story, which was the best thing that I could have ever dreamed of happening. So, I'm grateful that I didn't just become a famous face or whatever, but I was somebody that changed people's lives as well.”

The people stopping him applaud him for reasons beyond his singing.

“A lot of people talk about just my reverence to my wife (Melisa) and how I've shown her a lot of love and. kind of put a different label on what a marriage is and what it can look like. I try every day to be a great husband and I think what I was able to show is how much I love my wife and how much she means to me.”

“I've been able to have a big impact on people's lives. A few people have come to me teary-eyed. They had a lot of sentiment from my story, and they have also begun to believe in themselves again.

“I think it's a very universal kind of feeling where people sometimes begin to doubt themselves and then they don't go try to achieve any of the goals that they once had.”

It sure sounds like Matt Wilson belongs in the winner’s circle.