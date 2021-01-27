 Skip to main content
Madison Carter expresses dissatisfaction at WKBW, may exit sooner than expected
top story

Madison Carter expresses dissatisfaction at WKBW, may exit sooner than expected

Madison Carter (copy)

Madison Carter on the job for WKBW Channel 7 over the summer at the King Urban Life Center. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

By her own admission, outspoken WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor-reporter Madison Carter isn’t easy for her bosses to handle.

In an interview last summer, Carter said she had regular meetings with her managers.

“They are very much like my parents,” she said. “They believe in me fully, they love the work I am doing, but it is just about 'how do you guide her voice without dampening her spirit?' ”

She posted a tweet Monday – that has since been deleted – that indicates her spirit has been dampened and led to questions about her future at the station. In the interview last summer, Carter said her contract runs out this July.

Here’s her tweet: “I guess there’s a certain way people do things around here & I was told I can either be more like that or not have a job. So I’m still working... I just stopped running my mouth about things I think matter or need attention/change.”

Channel 7 News Director Rob Heverling did not return a call, text or email for comment to respond to Carter’s tweet.

Carter’s tweet – her first in a couple of weeks – was a remarkable divergence from what she told me in late July. At that time, Carter said she prides herself as being outspoken on issues of what is right and wrong that she says Black people have been “so afraid to say.”

“It has always been a spoken and unspoken rule, ‘no, you don’t get to talk about race, that’s bad, no, no and no.’ People are scared to because they don’t want their bosses to resent them or their peers even are tired of hearing about race.

“I am in a position, if I have this job, I am a Black woman and, if I don’t, I’m still going to be a Black woman. The worst that can happen is you can fire me. So I am going to say exactly what I need to say anytime I need to say it.”

According to sources, Carter recently has run afoul of the social media rules of the station and its owner, E.W. Scripps, by tweeting about controversial topics. That includes a tweet about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 that has since been deleted.

Reached by cellphone Tuesday, Carter, who is president of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and was named local news personality of the year by this columnist earlier this month, declined to comment about her recent tweet.

One could understand why. She might fear repercussions from the station or Scripps.

According to sources, Carter believes she hasn’t been able to do the work she thinks will lead to change and that nobody at the station wants or has asked for that.

Under the current circumstances, it would be surprising if she signs a new deal to stay at Channel 7 beyond July.

If she has a typical clause in an anchor or reporter’s contract that allows her to exit if she gets an offer from a major market, there also is a chance she could leave earlier than July.

