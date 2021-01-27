Madison Carter expresses dissatisfaction at WKBW, may exit sooner than expected

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It has always been a spoken and unspoken rule, ‘no, you don’t get to talk about race, that’s bad, no, no and no.’ People are scared to because they don’t want their bosses to resent them or their peers even are tired of hearing about race.

“I am in a position, if I have this job, I am a Black woman and, if I don’t, I’m still going to be a Black woman. The worst that can happen is you can fire me. So I am going to say exactly what I need to say anytime I need to say it.”

According to sources, Carter recently has run afoul of the social media rules of the station and its owner, E.W. Scripps, by tweeting about controversial topics. That includes a tweet about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 that has since been deleted.

Reached by cellphone Tuesday, Carter, who is president of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and was named local news personality of the year by this columnist earlier this month, declined to comment about her recent tweet.

One could understand why. She might fear repercussions from the station or Scripps.

According to sources, Carter believes she hasn’t been able to do the work she thinks will lead to change and that nobody at the station wants or has asked for that.