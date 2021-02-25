Madison Carter exiting WKBW, believed headed to bigger market

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor-reporter Madison Carter is leaving the station for a better opportunity.

She is expected to say goodbye on the noon newscast Friday, her last day at the station.

Channel 7 General Manager Marc Jaromin announced Carter’s departure in a memo to the staff Thursday.

“It is with a mix of gratitude and sadness I announce that tomorrow, Friday, the 26th will be Madison Carter’s last day with us here at WKBW,” Jaromin wrote. “Madison will share her next opportunity at the appropriate time, but I wanted everyone to have a moment to wish her well.

“Just in my time here, I can say Madison made our newsroom, the station and our community better. Madison never took her eyes off the toughest issues. She always challenged herself, and everyone around her, to be stronger. Personally, Madison and I had many a thought-provoking conversation. Words like authenticity, trust, truth mean something to Madison. So, as she continues to climb her professional mountain, I hope you will join me in wishing her only the best in her next steps.”

“Everyone is happy for me and I’m excited about the next step,” Carter said in a brief telephone interview.

