Lucille Ball, Mandy Moore, 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Succession' honored by nation's TV critics

It’s been an award-winning year for the late Lucille Ball.

The Jamestown native, who died in 1989, will enter the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame on Sept. 22 after an eligibility change opened the group’s categories to more people in arts and broadcasting.

And on Saturday, Ball’s Emmy-winning comedy “I Love Lucy” was awarded the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) Heritage Award 71 years after the legendary program premiered on CBS.

The series that originally produced 180 episodes from 1951 to 1957 and continues in reruns today starred Ball, her husband at the time, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance and William Frawley.

The 38th annual TCA Awards were announced Saturday in Los Angeles, where the group consisting of more than 200 professional journalists who cover television for publications across the United States and Canada, had to abandon plans for an in-person semi-annual meeting due to concerns over the latest Covid-19 strain.

The TCA Awards are often a forerunner of the Emmy Awards, but there was one notable exception Saturday.

Mandy Moore, whose performance as matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” was inexplicably ignored by Emmy voters, was honored by critics for individual achievement in drama.

The top winner Saturday, the first-year ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary," is expected to clean up at the Emmys on Sept. 12 as well. It received seven Emmy nominations.

“Abbott” earned four TCA Awards, including individual achievement in comedy for series creator, producer, writer and star, Quinta Brunson. It also won for outstanding achievement in comedy, outstanding new program and the prestigious program of the year award.

Other notable winners included the Disney+ documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” for outstanding achievement in news and information; Hulu’s “Dopesick” about the opioid epidemic as outstanding movie, miniseries or specials; and HBO’s media dynasty hit “Succession,” as outstanding achievement in drama.

“Dopesick” earned 14 Emmy nominations and “Succession” earned 25 Emmy nominations.

Of course, the Emmys contain a lot more categories than the TCA Awards.

Steve Martin and Ted Danson, who both have had award-winning careers over decades in television and film, were honored with the TCA’s first tie in awarding its annual career achievement award.

Here is the list of the other TCA award winners:

● Outstanding achievement in reality programming: TIE: “The Amazing Race” (CBS), “Legendary” (HBO Max).

● Outstanding achievement in youth programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix).

● Outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix).