Local sports directors 'play through' Covid challenges to cover Bills

Benigni put any frustration in perspective.

“No level of frustration I could ever feel would compare to that of the fans who have waited so long for a season like this … to not be able to attend games,” he said. “I haven’t really felt frustration. … More a sense of just wishing we could tell the story of the season more firsthand.

“There’s nothing like being in a locker room. Talking to players directly. Having those side conversations and being able to convey what of those you can to the viewers. You need to be there home or away to get that stuff. That’s part of what I think would add more to the coverage. … Those were obviously not an option this year.”

Benigni added competitors have been respectful of each other’s needs.

He remembers one instance that quarterback Josh Allen was told the sports director had several questions related to a story about his community work that included addressing fan donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital after the death of his grandmother, Patricia Allen.