Lia Lando to replace Ashley Rowe as WKBW anchor; station's sports lineup is changing

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) didn’t have to go far to find its replacement for departing anchor Ashley Rowe.

The station also is revising its sports department lineup.

First, the anchor hire.

Lia Lando, a veteran anchor at two Rochester stations who recently has done freelance anchoring work for WKBW and at WIVB-TV (Channel 4) before that, will replace Rowe as co-anchor with Jeff Russo on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. weekday newscasts starting June 13.

Rowe, who recently announced she is leaving to spend more time with her infant daughter, Phoebe, has her last day at the station June 10.

“We are thrilled to welcome a veteran journalist like Lia to our growing team,” said Senior Director of News Aaron Mason in a Channel 7 release.

“Lia is a thoughtful, thorough journalist and storyteller who cares deeply about this community,” WKBW Vice President and General Manager Marc Jaromin said in the same release.

A native of Corning and a Syracuse University graduate, Lando worked in Elmira and Westchester before arriving in Rochester.

Lando’s Twitter profile refers to her as “Mom/News Anchor/Actress.”

She frequently posts pictures on social networks of her acting roles – as a TV reporter – in movies and TV series, most recently for the movie “Unit 234” shot in the Cayman Islands and the Apple TV+ series “Suspicion.”

According to the database IMBD that lists acting roles, she also has appeared in “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now on to WKBW’s revision of its sports department lineup before the next Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres seasons.

Weekend sports anchor-reporter Adam Unger is exiting the E.W. Scripps station. And, according to sources, sports reporter-anchor Jenna Callari will soon be taking a part-time role before working as an occasional contributor during the Bills season.

Callari has been on the Channel 7 sports team since 2017 and Unger since 2019.

Callari has frequently tweeted about her engagement to WIVB sports reporter-weekend anchor Paul Stockman. They are planning a June wedding.

The station, whose sports department is led by Matt Bove, has hired one of the sports replacements.

Dom Tibbetts, a native of the Syracuse area who has spent two years as a weekend sports anchor for a Scripps station in Tallahassee, Fla., will be the station’s weekend sports anchor and reporter. His first day is June 24, a day after Unger exits. Unger, who came to Channel 7 directly from Syracuse University, hasn’t said where is he is going.

An Ithaca College graduate, Tibbetts previously worked at a station in Montana.

Channel 7 also is revising its weather department.

Autumn Lewandowski has been promoted to weekday meteorologist on the station's 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Former Rochester meteorologist Josh Nichols announced Tuesday he is filling one of two openings in the weather department. He will be the weekend meteorologist, fill-in on other newscasts when needed and work on digital content.

The station also filled one of its reporting openings Tuesday with a multimedia journalist who has Western New York roots.

Kristen Mirand, a Lancaster native who graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, is joining the station as a multimedia journalist on Sept. 12. Another Ithaca College graduate, Mirand previously worked at a station in Lynchburg, Va.

Meanwhile, WKBW reporter Natalie Fahmy, one of the MMJs hired as part of a Scripps partnership with Syracuse University, announced on Twitter that she is leaving the station next week to become the Ohio Statehouse reporter for NBC4 in Columbus and stations across the state. The station is owned by Nexstar, which also owns WIVB in Buffalo.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.