Lia Lando returning to WKBW-TV for holidays as fill-in anchor

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) is bringing back a former anchor to fill in during the holiday season while co-anchor Ashley Rowe continues on maternity leave.

Lia Lando, who left Channel 7 in June 2018 after being the anchor of its Sunday newscasts for about a year, will be a temporary fill-in on the anchor desk. She is expected to be on the air next week.

She left Channel 7 three years ago for a full-time anchoring job at WROC-TV (Channel 8) in Rochester. She left WROC, where she was the morning co-anchor, last month. Her availability comes at an ideal time for Channel 7’s holiday needs.

Lando also briefly worked as an interim anchor at WIVB-TV (Channel 4) after Lisa Flynn left the station in 2009. She co-anchored at 5:30 p.m. weekdays on Channel 4 and at 10 p.m. on WNLO in 2010 and also anchored Channel 4's weekend morning shows temporarily.

Rowe and her husband, Dan Greene, welcomed a daughter, Phoebe, in mid-September. In a text, Rowe wrote she is set to return in the beginning of January. Jeff Russo has been anchoring solo at 6 and 11 p.m. while Rowe has been off.

Channel 7 also is adding a reporter, Yoselin Person, to its staff next month. She is presently working at WJET in Erie, Pa.

According to the station’s website, Person was born and raised in Brooklyn, is bilingual and graduated from St. Bonaventure University.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.