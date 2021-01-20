Led by WGRZ, Bills-Ravens game gets NBC's largest Saturday night audience in 4 years

Led by the Buffalo market’s 52.8 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the national rating for NBC's broadcast of the Bills’ 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game received the network’s largest Saturday prime-time audience in four years.

The local rating for the Bills-Baltimore game was almost four times the national rating of 13.7.

Saturday night is generally one of the lowest-rated nights of the week except when there is a big sporting event.

Baltimore was No. 2 nationally with a 33.8 rating.

However, a rating point in Baltimore is equivalent to many more households.

Baltimore is the No. 28 TV market in 2021, with each rating point equaling 10,395 households.

Buffalo is the No. 53 TV market, with each rating point equaling 5,767 households.

NBC reported the game averaged 27.1 million viewers across NBC TV, Universo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms, and Verizon Media mobile properties, according to official data released today by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.