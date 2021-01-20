 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Led by WGRZ, Bills-Ravens game gets NBC's largest Saturday night audience in 4 years
0 comments

Led by WGRZ, Bills-Ravens game gets NBC's largest Saturday night audience in 4 years

Support this work for $1 a month
Allen tough (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fends off Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser during the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game at Bills Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Led by the Buffalo market’s 52.8 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the national rating for NBC's broadcast of the Bills’ 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional playoff game received the network’s largest Saturday prime-time audience in four years.

The local rating for the Bills-Baltimore game was almost four times the national rating of 13.7.

Saturday night is generally one of the lowest-rated nights of the week except when there is a big sporting event. 

Baltimore was No. 2 nationally with a 33.8 rating.

However, a rating point in Baltimore is equivalent to many more households.

Baltimore is the No. 28 TV market in 2021, with each rating point equaling 10,395 households.

Buffalo is the No. 53 TV market, with each rating point equaling 5,767 households.

NBC reported the game averaged 27.1 million viewers across NBC TV, Universo, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms, and Verizon Media mobile properties, according to official data released today by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

It was NBC’s most-watched Saturday prime-time since the 2016 NFC wild-card game between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 7, 2017.

NBC also reported its audience of 26.2 million made it the most-watched Saturday prime-time show on any network since Tennessee upset Baltimore in the AFC divisional playoff on Jan. 11, 2020, on CBS.

It also was the most streamed NBC NFL divisional playoff game ever and the second largest ever for an NBC NFL playoff game, excluding Super Bowls, behind only last week’s Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers wild-card game.

0 comments

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Crown’ and ‘Ozark’ lead the 2021 Critics Choice Awards TV nominees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News