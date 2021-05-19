Kenmore team wins ABC's 'Pooch Perfect' reality series and $100,000 grand prize

Western New York has a pair of reality show champions.

Macie Pisa and Corina Stammworthy earned the $100,000 grand prize and a trophy after being declared the winners Tuesday night of the eight-episode ABC reality show “Pooch Perfect” over two other teams in the finals.

They are the owners of Laundromutt Dog Grooming and Self-Service Salon on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

Pisa has been grooming professionally for more than a decade and is an award-winning certified master groomer. Stammworthy opened the Laundromutt in 2013.

The series began with 10 of the best dog groomers in the country and their assistants, who competed in themed challenges before a trio of celebrity judges.

The judges were Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris. Vanderpump has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Bendersky is a celebrity dog groomer, and Harris is a veterinarian.

