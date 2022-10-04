Josh Allen to discuss the Tua hug on 'Voncast'; McDermott gets some NBC love

The postgame moment when an exhausted Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went into the chest of Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a hug got considerable attention after the Dolphins' 21-19 victory over the Bills on Sept. 25.

If you want to know what Allen was thinking, you might want to tune in at 7 tonight when Allen joins Bills linebacker Von Miller on “The Voncast” within the Bleacher Report app.

According to the show’s publicist, Miller will be interviewing Allen about the embrace with Tua, his relationship with Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and “the Bills start and where they hope to take this in 2022-23.”

I think Bills fans know the answer to the last question.

Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach who is now part of NBC’s Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America,” gave some love to Bills coach Sean McDermott and the team Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“How about the Buffalo Bills?” said Garrett. “Last week they had the heartbreaking loss in Miami, they’re down 20-3 in Baltimore … and they just keep on coming. Josh Allen is something else – he can do it with his arm, he can do it with his feet.”

“Nobody ever talks about (head coach) Sean McDermott. This guy is an outstanding coach. He’s built a great program up there, they had a tough loss in Miami last week … the mental toughness he’s built up there is fantastic. He’s a hell of a coach.”

Garrett and Chris Simms were very positive about the play of Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in a loss to the New York Jets Sunday after he replaced starter and ex-Bill Mitchell Trubisky.

“As a coach, when you have a rookie quarterback, all you’re looking at is demeanor,” said Garrett. “Does he look like he belongs? He walked out there like he owned the place. There were ups and downs, he made some mistakes, but he’s going to be their quarterback.”

“Overall, really positive,” said Simms. “He gave the team energy, and the game didn’t look too big for him. He looked like he was very comfortable playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers … made some good throws under pressure and looked the part.”

Pickett is expected to start Sunday against the Bills.