Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy has broken his silence about the stroke he suffered last season and his hopes for the Bills and his recovery.

In a book co-authored with Rochester sportswriter and author Scott Pitoniak, “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Buffalo Bills Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box,” Murphy gives a poignant, detailed written play-by-play account of what prevented him from calling the highly anticipated Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2, the regular season finale against New England and two playoff games.

Buffalo Bills say play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered stroke last weekend "John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day," the Bills said in a statement.

Chris Brown handled play-by-play on those games, and is starting the 2023 season in the booth as Murphy continues his recovery.

Murphy concedes at the end of the chapter dealing with the stroke and its aftermath that his eventual return to the booth is as uncertain as his dream to exclaim on the air “The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl champions!”

“As I write this in April 2023, it’s still a dream,” writes Murphy. “Still a carrot I dangle in front of me. Maybe I’ll be fortunate enough to return to the booth and say those words; maybe I won’t be. Maybe the Bills will finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy; maybe they won’t. But this much is certain: We’re both going to keep trying because that’s what Buffalonians do. Especially after we’ve been knocked down.”

Pitoniak said Murphy, who has been working Bills radio broadcasts for 35 years, 19 on play-by-play after the retirement of the late Van Miller, isn’t expected to do radio or television interviews to promote the book as his speech continues to recover.

However, Murphy’s written words speak volumes about what he has been dealing with since the Cincinnati game, which was cut short by the horrific injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The book includes chapters on Josh Allen, Van Miller, Ralph Wilson, Bruce Smith, Bill Polian and Jim Kelly.

In a journalistic sense, it buries the news lead because Murphy doesn’t address his situation until Chapter 18, titled “Believing in Miracles.” It was one of two chapters written after Murphy’s stroke.

The explanation is a reminder to go to the hospital quickly after experiencing stroke symptoms, as Murphy did at a big family party that he and his wife, Mary Travers Murphy, had on New Year’s Eve, two days before the Cincinnati game.

Alan Pergament: Bills announcer John Murphy to decide status in late July; Ch. 7 comings and goings Murphy said via text he isn’t ready to be interviewed, but he did send this reply: “I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do.”

Murphy, who wrote that he was “fired up, just like the players, coaches, and fans” for the Bengals game, was “feeling kind of strange” at the holiday party.

“Yes, I’d imbibed a few beers, but I hadn’t overdone it by any means. I started slurring my words a bit, which wasn’t like me at all, but I thought nothing of it. I also was having difficulty holding onto a napkin. Oddly, it kept falling out of my hand. As the night went on, I continued having occasional problems articulating and holding onto things, and my face started feeling funny on my right side.”

His wife and others wanted him to go to the hospital, but the lifelong Bills fan “stubbornly” told them he was fine. He felt worse the next day, when he decided against taking the Bills’ charter flight to Cincinnati.

“As Sunday wore on, I wasn’t getting any better; I was getting worse. And around 4:00 p.m., I finally stopped being pig-headed and agreed to have Mary drive me to the Gates Vascular Institute at Buffalo General Medical Center. The instant I showed up, the nurses picked up on the warning signs. They could see I had suffered a stroke and sprang into action… A lot of what happened to me after that remains hazy, kind of a blur. I was having trouble speaking and had suffered some paralysis on my right side. I was in intensive care for about 36 hours.”

He watched the Bills-Bengals game from his hospital room with his sons.

Alan Pergament: Bills mum on John Murphy's recovery; Buffalo's Matt Wilson returns to 'American Idol' “We wish nothing but the best for John and the Murphy family as he recovers,” emailed Jeff Matthews, the vice president of media and content for the Bills.

“I was very tired and obviously depressed about not being in Cincinnati to call the game. I wasn’t sure I even wanted to watch it, but my boys urged me to; they thought it would be good for me.”

He became very emotional watching Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest after making a tackle and collapsing to the turf.

“It was probably even tougher for me than others because it struck close to home, given what I was going through,” Murphy wrote. “As I watched the first responders attend to him, I couldn’t help but cry. It was too much for me to handle. I eventually decided I couldn’t watch it anymore.”

“It’s been wonderful to see him recover the way he has, and to see so many people from around the world rally around him. Although his situation is different from mine, I have taken inspiration from it. Miracles happen. He’s living proof.”

He was heartened by all the cards, letters, emails, texts and voicemails he received from friends, loved ones, strangers and NFL announcers.

Coach Sean McDermott left a message about an hour before kickoff of the biggest regular season game of the year. Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy left a message, too. Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith left a voicemail. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent an “uplifting” card.

He received cards, letters, emails, texts and voicemails from friends and loved ones, total strangers and play-by-play announcers across the NFL.

“As Mary and I read the cards, letters, texts, and emails, and listened to the voicemails, I couldn’t help but cry,” Murphy wrote.

After leaving the hospital, he has had a “rigorous daily regimen of occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy.”

Bud Carpenter, a former Bills trainer who has recovered from a stroke, offered encouragement, telling Murphy, “Anytime you spend feeling sorry for yourself is time you’re taking away from truly trying to get better.”

“It made perfect sense intellectually, but emotionally it’s not easy,” wrote Murphy. “One of the most frustrating and depressing things about stroke rehab is that progress often can be incredibly slow. There are days when you feel like you are running in place or going backward. Things you took for granted no longer come naturally or easily to you. And in my case, it often was even more difficult to deal with since I’ve made my living talking. Having to re-learn to do mental and physical things you’ve done your entire life can be disheartening and exhausting. But whenever I started down the self-pity road, Carpenter worked at snapping me out of it.

“And so did Mary. She has been my rock, my glue, throughout this. Of course, that’s nothing new. She’s fulfilled those roles in my life for as long as I’ve known her.”

Murphy is expected to take part in book signing appearances after publication on Sept. 12, a day after the Bills open the season against the New York Jets.

One scheduled appearance with Pitoniak and Bills radio analyst Eric Wood is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 – the day before the Bills home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders – at the Bills Store at Highmark Stadium.

