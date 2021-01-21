Jennings is impressive on 'Jeopardy!'; Buffalo TV market slips to No. 53

This is what I’m thinking:
I’ve been more impressed than expected by Ken Jennings as the first guest host of “Jeopardy!” since the death of the legendary Alex Trebek.
Jennings, who won a record 74 times on the show, has shown the proper reverence for Trebek, does a good job in the brief time given to interview the contestants and doesn’t act like a know-it-all when the contestants get the wrong answer.
Best of all, he has a good sense of humor.
Still, I’m looking forward to seeing how future guest hosts, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former “Today” and “CBS Evening News” anchor Katie Couric, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik, do in the role.
By the way, the final week of Trebek’s syndicated shows averaged an impressive 14.3 rating on Channel 4 at a time that prime-time programs rarely hit double figures.
The local average dropped to a 9.4 the first week that Jennings was host, which is in the neighborhood of what “Jeopardy!” usually received on most weeks when Trebek was the host.
. . .
The Buffalo TV market has dropped one spot to No. 53 in the nation. The Providence-New Bedford market is now at No. 52. Buffalo is one spot ahead of the Fort Myers-Naples, Fla., market, where many Western New Yorker snowbirds head in the winter. Nielsen no longer includes Buffalo in the overnight ratings.
. . .
The play-by-play announcer was “awed” by the Bills Mafia raising funds for the charities of former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and in honor of Allen’s late grandmother Patricia Allen.
I couldn’t end my interview this week with CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz about the Bills-Kansas City AFC title game without talking about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Nantz is excited about the tournament, which is being played in a bubble in Indianapolis.
“I think there is going to be such an appetite for the NCAA tournament because we didn’t have that event last year,” said Nantz, who will be in the bubble for three weeks. ”So, you’re going to be two years removed from what was a great tournament, Virginia beating Texas Tech in the championship game in overtime.
“I'm excited about getting back and sitting alongside Raft (Bill Raftery) and Grant (Hill) calling these games. I think it'll be exciting. I really do. If you went two straight years without an NCAA tournament, that’s pretty rough.”
Noting that all teams will be staying downtown in Indianapolis, Nantz adjusted the CBS tournament slogan. “The Road to the Final Four is really the Walk to the Final Four,” Nantz said.
. . .
I had been less than enthralled by the episodes of NBC's "This Is Us" this season, until the moving Jan. 12 episode in which Randall (Sterling K. Brown) went to a house in New Orleans near a lake to visit his late birth mother’s former lover, Hai (Vien Hong). He took care of her in her final days and told Randall things about his mother that he never knew. It was a beautiful, cleansing episode for Randall.
At episode’s end, a stressed Kevin (Justin Hartley) didn't have time to talk to Randall before crashing his car while speeding home from a movie set because his pregnant girlfriend was experiencing problems. The next original episode is scheduled to run Feb. 2 during the February sweeps.
. . .
My one-word Twitter review of the new ABC comedy “Call Your Mother,” starring Kyra Sedgwick as a needy mother who moves near her children to disrupt their lives: Don’t. It seems like something that was taken from a time capsule. I’d rather watch old reruns of another much funnier show dealing with mommy issues, “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
. . .
Like practically everyone else, I love Tina Fey’s sense of humor. But I’m stunned by all the positive reviews for her new NBC ensemble comedy starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter, “Mr. Mayor.” Danson plays a rich guy who decides to go into politics partly to impress his teenage daughter. Maybe it’s because I’m tired of politics; I didn’t find anything funny in the first two episodes .
. . .
It was NBC’s most-watched Saturday prime-time since the 2016 NFC wild-card game between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 7, 2017.
I highly recommend the new Masterpiece Theater series on PBS about a young veterinarian mentored by a gruff old vet, “All Creatures Great and Small.” I’ve binge-watched all seven episodes made available for review and loved every one of them almost as much as any dog I’ve owned.
If you haven’t started watching the first few episodes, it isn’t a bad idea to wait until the series ends, and then binge watch it as I did.
This version isn’t to be confused with the comedy series of the same name that ran for seven seasons starting in 1978 .
It is the sweetest show I have recommended since the Netflix series “Anne with an E.” The entire cast is exceptional, led by Nicholas Ralph as the earnest, principled James Herriot, the real name of the author of a series of works that are adapted for the series. Also terrific are Samuel West as James’ difficult mentor Siegfried, who hides his good heart; Callum Woodhouse as Siegfried’s troublesome brother Tristan; and Rachel Shelton as his smart house and business manager.
The series reportedly has been renewed for a second season. It will be missing the late Diana Rigg, who was almost unrecognizable playing a rich woman, Mrs. Pumphrey, who gave her dog food that was a little too rich for his health. She will be missed.
. . .
Spoiler Alert: I really enjoyed the first four episodes made available for review of the Showtime series “Your Honor,” in which Bryan Cranston plays a principled judge in New Orleans who started breaking the law to save his teenage son who was in a car accident that killed a teenager riding a motorcycle. The dead teen turned out to be the son of a mobster.
As in “Breaking Bad,” when he played a chemistry teacher who became involved in selling drugs, Cranston is playing a man who fails miserably when his principles are tested.
As much as I liked the first four episodes, the series lost me by about the sixth episode because it had too many coincidences, including when the judge’s son started spending so much time with the mobster’s daughter.
. . .
Jen Psaki, President Biden's press secretary, was impressive in her first briefing Wednesday, answering some questions and deflecting others when she didn't have answers. Her red hair made my Irish girlfriend suggest Psaki is Irish, despite her last name. Sure enough, Psaki’s heritage reportedly is Irish, Greek and Polish.