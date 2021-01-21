Jennings is impressive on 'Jeopardy!'; Buffalo TV market slips to No. 53

. . .

Nantz in 'awe' of Bills Mafia, expects team to be in upper echelon of AFC for a long time The play-by-play announcer was “awed” by the Bills Mafia raising funds for the charities of former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and in honor of Allen’s late grandmother Patricia Allen.

I couldn’t end my interview this week with CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz about the Bills-Kansas City AFC title game without talking about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Nantz is excited about the tournament, which is being played in a bubble in Indianapolis.

“I think there is going to be such an appetite for the NCAA tournament because we didn’t have that event last year,” said Nantz, who will be in the bubble for three weeks. ”So, you’re going to be two years removed from what was a great tournament, Virginia beating Texas Tech in the championship game in overtime.

“I'm excited about getting back and sitting alongside Raft (Bill Raftery) and Grant (Hill) calling these games. I think it'll be exciting. I really do. If you went two straight years without an NCAA tournament, that’s pretty rough.”

Noting that all teams will be staying downtown in Indianapolis, Nantz adjusted the CBS tournament slogan. “The Road to the Final Four is really the Walk to the Final Four,” Nantz said.

