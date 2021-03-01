Jeff Simon: With '60 Minutes,' book offers fresh look

Not for the kids, advised Scott Pelley. I'll say. He wasn't kidding.

The "60 Minutes" report recently on the atrocities of the long civil war in Syria was as horrific as anything I've ever seen in the 52-year history of "60 Minutes." The essence of it was a large cache of horrific torture and murder photographs smuggled out of Syria – the victims of Bashar Assad's regime, which seems, in 2021, all but completely triumphant.

It was, you can be sure, no accident that we were seeing Pelley's harrowing report. The timing couldn't have been better to minimize the impact of the publication of Ira Rosen's book " Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at '60 Minutes' " (St. Martin's Press.)

Rosen was a 25-year employee of CBS, a 15-year employee of ABC News and a man with much to tell in an era hungry to go behind the scenes wherever there are media scenes to be seen.