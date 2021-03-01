Jeff Simon: With '60 Minutes,' book offers fresh look

Not for the kids, advised Scott Pelley. I'll say. He wasn't kidding.
The "60 Minutes" report recently on the atrocities of the long civil war in Syria was as horrific as anything I've ever seen in the 52-year history of "60 Minutes." The essence of it was a large cache of horrific torture and murder photographs smuggled out of Syria – the victims of Bashar Assad's regime, which seems, in 2021, all but completely triumphant.
It was, you can be sure, no accident that we were seeing Pelley's harrowing report. The timing couldn't have been better to minimize the impact of the publication of Ira Rosen's book " Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at '60 Minutes' " (St. Martin's Press.)
Rosen was a 25-year employee of CBS, a 15-year employee of ABC News and a man with much to tell in an era hungry to go behind the scenes wherever there are media scenes to be seen.
Obviously, not all are going to be as rife with toxicity as the lives of Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein, but Rosen – a man who spent many years as Mike Wallace's "60 Minutes" producer – is the man to reveal believably that in his early years Wallace was known to have been a bra-strap snapper and to have grabbed the bottoms of women. Rosen is just the man to tell us that in executive producer Don Hewitt's hands, "60 Minutes" was a journalistic war zone with producer/star teams competing for stories and dodging the big feet of news stardom.
Publication dates of such warts-and-all memoirs come with reviews. And reviews come with widespread sprinklings of news stories, giving us the less appealing aspects of some people with household names: that Diane Sawyer, for one, seemed to Rosen to be two-faced, that Katie Couric suffered greatly from an over-inflated sense of self-worth and that Wallace wasn't always a picnic waiting to happen (one producer at "60 Minutes," according to Rosen, named his ulcer Myron, Wallace's real first name.)
That Sunday was a day of reckoning all over television.
On HBO, they showed the long-awaited first episode of four weekly installments of Kirby Dick's, Amy Ziering's and Amy Herdy's four-hour documentary, "Allen v. Farrow," about the 1992 sexual molestation allegation that eventually overtook Woody Allen, from his daughter Dylan, who was seven at the time.
It has been a contest ever since, it seems, whether disgrace would bury him completely (a contest he won for decades, but which he stopped winning dramatically when his films stopped being distributed in the United States.)
The four-part HBO doc is powerful enough that disgrace, at the moment, seems much in the ascendant. The last major landmark in the case was the final publication, after some bloodshed, of Allen's memoir, "Apropos of Nothing," a very entertaining book and a stout refutation of Dylan and Mia Farrow's charges against her father.
It is one of Allen's oldest public ploys that when the focus comes too close, he evades scrutiny by playing his intellectualism way down. As he tells it, he's just an everyday Brooklyn jock in the comedian's trade, full of quick wisecracks about the heavyweights.
Except, of course, that you can't make decent wisecracks unless you know what you're cracking about. That takes intellectualism that you claim not to have and have long admitted coveting.
Brandon Griggs of CNN, writing about "Allen v. Farrow," has a nice phrase for what we saw all over TV that Sunday – not cancel culture, but "consequence culture."
There were subtly horrific things about episode one of "Allen v. Farrow."
There is, apparently, a massive supply of videos of Allen and the Farrow children. We saw a great deal of it artfully edited to show us expressions of wariness, distaste and fear of exposure on Allen's face. We have never before seen such emotions flash across the face of Woody Allen, actor and public performer.
The facts of "Allen v. Farrow" are well known: that Allen fell in love with future wife Soon-Yi Previn, one of the children of his girlfriend and co-star Mia Farrow. And that, as she got older, Dylan Farrow leveled sickening allegations of child molestation at Allen and has steadfastly refused to budge as time has passed.
This is why I like Griggs's phrase so much – "consequence culture." I have always been leery of cancel culture. Cosby's felonious behavior with women is so nauseating that there is a good chance he'll spend the rest of what life he has left in prison. Same with Weinstein.
Consequences – predictable, once proven in a court of law.
But cancellation forever from the cultural archive of American civilization has never seemed right to me, either.
What can never be denied is that Cosby was one of the greatest stand-up comics who ever lived, as well as a pivotal Black performer. Weinstein, in his way, completely remade the power of independent film when he wasn't being privately loathsome. Nor can all the horrors of HBO's "Leaving Neverland" erase the gigantic appeal of Michael Jackson's popular music.
The human species is just not given to one-dimensionality. We are vastly messier than that.
Public legends can be private monsters, and often are.
I dearly wish I knew how I feel about Allen. I know that after a while, I longed for him to find another co-star to replace Mia Farrow. I read his memoir, even though his original publisher wouldn't publish it. (Though I do think that I've seen enough of his movies for a long while.)
I never liked Cosby's sitcoms or his prescriptions for young people's behavior, even though I thought his stand-up routines were often masterworks. I liked his role in "I Spy."
I'll never stop listening to Jackson's music, though I'm grateful he's no longer a recording musician and a living reputation to wrestle with.
As for Assad, who among us has ever known how history tolerates such monstrousness, even for a day?
Showing us what his people did is one of the reasons "60 Minutes" exists – whatever ego and sensibility clashes, under cover of darkness, it takes to get it made.