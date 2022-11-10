Jeff Simon: Watching TV's election coverage in the Age of Information, Misinformation and Disinformation

Jeff Simon Semi-Retired Columnist and Critic Jeff Simon began working at The News as a copyboy 57 years ago. Since that time, he has been closely involved in all aspects of The News' cultural coverage – as critic, columnist and Arts and Books editor for 25 years. Follow Jeff Simon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you need to blame somebody, by all means start with Claude E. Shannon. He's as apt as anyone to blame for the Age of Information.

In 1948, he worked for Bell Labs and wrote a paper called "A Mathematical Theory of Communication." We've been calling the Digital Age the "Age of Information" for quite a while now, which also encompasses the Age of Misinformation, the Age of Disinformation, and the Age of Fake Information, as well as the Age of Non-Information – otherwise known as silence.

I thought of Shannon while watching five hours of election returns Tuesday. I still don't know the status of Herschel Walker's Georgia candidacy, but I watched the whole spectacle for so long that numbers and names and different colored states on an electronic map began doing the breast stroke in my head.

Out here in the real world, there's a northern limit to the amount of math we ordinary folk should be expected to absorb. I say that not as a foe of math or math prodigies, but as a guy whose biggest shock during school days was discovering that my math aptitude college board scores were only 50 points lower than my solid verbal boards. I may, in fact, be one of the few people in the Western world who can say a fond word for Algebra. (All that symmetry, you know?)

But the distance between ignorance and the proclaimed non-existence of the prophesied "Red Wave" – more like a "Red Ripple" cracked MSNBC's Rachel Maddow – was large enough to obviate almost all Democratic party-wide panic.

Things could have turned out a lot more reassuring for Democrats, but things could have been a lot worse for those who are comfortable living in Blue communities with Blue friends online and off.

You know you're living in a peculiar world indeed when Mike Wallace's son Chris, now on CNN, calls it a "paradigm shift" when 34% of all voters deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential elections.

Add to that side of the "weird world" aisle Ben Collins on MSNBC, who was introduced by Maddow as the cable news channel's stalwart on its "Disinformation and Extremism Beat."

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis can tell supporters in his victory speech that his state is where "woke goes to die," but in Pennsylvania, a fellow whose campaign was interrupted by a stroke could still beat a TV star who didn't even live in the state. (Worst of all, Mehmet Oz's old patron Oprah Winfrey admitted that she didn't support him for senator.)

I started off the day watching Mika Brzezinski dab a tear from her right eye after her husband Joe Scarborough had introduced Nancy Pelosi's borrowed CNN interview with Anderson Cooper where she talked about her 82-year old husband's beating with a hammer by a home intruder who kept asking him "Where's Nancy?" just like the authentic election-denying people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6.

By the time I got to Stephen Colbert's late-night continuation of CBS' election coverage, I was less pleased by the politics of it than by the substantiveness of a report by guest John Dickerson, who was non-mathematical enough to tell us that those denying the legitimacy of the 2020 election are like "poison pouring into the American system."

That has been the largely unprecedented drama of this mid-term election, where one side laments our elections' vanished legitimacy, and the other laments the disappearance of political honor and decency.

Thank God for Dickerson talking about recognizable members of the human race, rather than the newest board scores of the ambitious political classes.

Let me confess how much I've regretted how journalism has handled the Age of Trump.

I couldn't possibly have more admiration for CNN's John King and NBC's Steve Kornacki for their virtuoso handling of numbers and electronic boards. And I'm far from conversant with ALL the many Trump books, including Bob Woodward's latest and Maggie Haberman's of the Times, but I must admit that the only bit of Trump journalism that seemed to delve deeply was a piece by Frank Rich called "The Original Trump" that limned the relationship of Trump with Roy Cohn for New York Magazine on April 30, 2018.

I wish someone had written a magazine piece as large and deep about so many Trumpian subjects that have occurred to me over the past 10 years: his communal life and grades at Wharton business school, for instance, and Mark Burnett's successful creation of Trump's business "genius" reputation as the background for his TV reality show "The Apprentice." The number of people during his presidential campaign who echoed the mind-boggling crassness of CBS honcho Les Moonves that blanket coverage of Trump might not have been good for America, but was "good for our ratings," was another subject that deserved Frank Rich seriousness and thoroughness.

With quite a few of the ex-president's partisans stymied by Tuesday's mid-term election results, he's been promising announcements of future doings while, at the same time, dodging legal attention from all over.

Claude E. Shannon was certainly a pivotal thinker for the world, whose corruptions we're now living in.

But in 1985, Neil Postman wrote the definitive post-TV study of what was going to happen to our politics and our public world in general.

The book's title was "Amusing Ourselves to Death."