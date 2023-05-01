Take your pick of your favorite lede of this week's column about deposed Fox News Network ratings Goliath Tucker Carlson:

1. After the network, seemingly out of nowhere, fired him on Monday despite his nightly ratings supremacy on TV cable news, he publicly reappeared again with an 8 p.m. short, "scorched earth" tweet, oh which the immediate audience was reported to be 1.8 million people, as opposed to the 1.7 million people who watched his old time slot on the Fox News network.

Still unknown is the precise reason why Fox Maharajah Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan fired him in the first place. (Announced hours later, by happenstance, was CNN's firing of anchor Don Lemon.)

2. After being forced off the air, Carlson tweeted about "how deeply stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years. we won't even remember that we have them. Trust me, as one who participated."

3. The New York Times tried to explain why Carlson was so peremptorily bounced to the curb. Its primary focus on Thursday was on some redacted remarks that became known by Fox attorneys just before they were slated to go to court in the whopping billion-plus dollar defamation lawsuit brought by the voting machine company Dominion for Fox's knowingly reported tales of nonexistent corruption on election night. The statements had been redacted and had just become known by crucial Fox lawyers. The results were the negotiated settlement for $787.5 million to be paid to Dominion by Fox. Judged by any standard, that is a staggering amount of money – even without the attendant apology by Fox so many longed for and were deprived of.

Among the most frequent speculations about that settlement is that Carlson has been saying many more injurious things about Fox management and Donald Trump privately than have already been revealed (where we learned that Carlson could be quoted saying he despised Trump and that, yes, he did, indeed, believe Trump lost the election, despite the Fox network's stances otherwise).

Carlson's return to public display Wednesday on Twitter was a stunning and sweeping indictment of how he has been so successful making his living for years now.

What he said in his Twitter post was that his enforced days off had revealed to him the above, plus: "And yet, at the same time – and this is the amazing thing – the big topics, the things that will define us in the future, are not in the debates we see on television."

He listed those topics as "war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a debate about any of these issues? It's been a long time."

"Debates like that are not permitted in American media," he said. "Both political powers have reached consensus on what benefits them. And they certainly collude to slow down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States seems like some one party state.

"That's a depressing realization. But it's not permanent. Our current orthodoxy won't last. They're brain dead. Nobody really believes them. Hardly anyone's life is improved by them. The moment is too inherently ridiculous. So it won't (last). The people in charge know this. That's why they're hysterical and aggressive, afraid. Having given up persuasion, they're reacting with force. But that won't work. When honest people say what's true, calmly and without embarrassment, they have power. And, at the same time, the lives of those who try to silence them shrink. They grow weaker. That's the iron law of the universe: true things prevail."

I read one account of Carlson's sudden online appearance that considered it loose and diffuse and rambling. It is the opposite of that. It is a thoughtful, if harsh, view of our current dismal moment.

Compare that account to what was, without question, the definitive view of the whole Carlson firing: Rachel Maddow's brilliantly contextual review of the history of conservative media success on MSNBC on Monday night. I couldn't possibly recommend it more highly for its educational value.

No small part of its clarity and power is the contribution of former Buffalonian Jay Rosen, brilliant professor, media writer and commentator who has also had some influence on the media commentary of former Buffalo News Editor Margaret Sullivan in her column.

Rosen was brilliant when he was a reporter for the Buffalo Courier Express. He's still brilliant now.

The strange and horrifically American irony of this whole affair is that Carlson, too, in his own way, is possessed of no small brilliance. Remember that long ago, before he was espousing such rubbish as "replacement theory," his show on MSNBC first brought Maddow's work to MSNBC.

The tragic irony of Tucker Carlson is how hugely successful he could become on cable TV by saying things he knew very well were untrue.