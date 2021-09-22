Jeff Simon: The genius of 'NCIS' has spawned a host of joyless relatives

Vanessa Lachey plays Jane Tennant in the new Hawaiian "NCIS" who seems to have a lot of the same wooden rectitude that Leroy Jethro Gibbs has made a prime-time staple.

It ought to go without saying that playing a role like Gibbs is both phenomenally lucrative and more than a bit of a bore for most actors. Harmon is an athletic prodigy from a California jock family rather than a coven of Shakespeare and Brecht worshippers but it seems that even Harmon, after all these years, has become a wee bit bored playing Gibbs.

The genius of "NCIS" in its best years was in its brilliantly selected cast playing off Harmon's stiffness with all sorts of delicious eccentricity. Playing "Ducky" Mallard, the wizard medical examiner, was David McCallum, who was once Robert Vaughan's pal on "The Man From UNCLE." Delivering the movie-drenched wisecracks on the show was Michael Weatherly, who finally graduated to his own CBS show "Bull," where he promptly wound up costing the network a small fortune when a female cast member charged him with abuse and CBS decided it was easier just to pay up, no matter how many zeros were on the check they wrote.

For TV shows that ring the metric bells so mightily as relatively bland police procedurals, the "NCIS" actors seem to get into all manner of weirdly off-putting high jinks in their off-camera lives.