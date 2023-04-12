Sunday night just wasn't big enough to contain the brilliance that was touched off by HBO's "Succession."

It occupied more than an hour of prime time. In response, "Succession" brought out some of the most brilliant work from other media who knew that a major piece of TV history had happened and wanted to make sure no one could possibly miss their mammoth applause signs.

Meredith Blake, of the Los Angeles Times, wrote an obit for Logan Roy, the fictional conservative monster-chief of Waystar Royco, who occupied his fictional space on "Succession" much the way the real Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes occupied many years of real space on Fox News.

Wrote Blake: "to his detractors, Roy was – more than any other single figure – responsible for coarsening the political discourse in the United States, eroding public trust in journalism and providing a platform for xenophobia, misogyny and climate denialism." Just like the Maharahs of Fox.

The very next day, CBS' Stephen Colbert had Brian Cox on his show for a delightful victory lap for his now-gone role as Logan Roy, even though you never heard Cox's voice in the episode or saw his face in full. All you saw were fragments in profile while all around him people were doing "chest compressions" to bring him back to life.

The brilliance of the episode cannot be overstated. Everything about it. What took this episode a mere few minutes in Jesse Armstrong's series is that, as it played out, you had no idea it wasn't some elaborate hoax of a sort that, in a moment of consummately believable paternal malevolence, Logan Roy was playing on his children.

All of whom were gathered in New York while son Connor was getting married.

In other words, while all the siblings and crucial cohorts were confined to one place, the unconcerned and money-chasing paterfamilias was winging his way to Sweden to shovel the final tons of money onto his corporation's latest accretions of the stuff.

Where Logan suffered his final fatal decline in a plane over the Atlantic while his family heard the details on the phone in New York.

The genius of the episode is that, by this time, we weren't at all sure the whole thing wasn't some new shovel full of dung to be flung over his offspring by a malicious old man terminally disenchanted with their ineffectuality.

In point of (fictional) fact, Logan was indeed dying. Old man, long suffering you know. What the deuce did we think the show's very title was about, after all? "Succession." What do you do when there's sudden room at the top?

The whole show asked a "Lear-like" question: What happens to a dynamic family when the founding dynamo has met his final failure at the hands of mortality?

In the previous week's episode, Logan suddenly showed up to deliver a saddened, heartfelt verdict on them all: "l love you all but you are not serious people." A hard rain of disappointment was his final bit of paternal weather.

If indeed Logan was playing a final malevolent joke on them all, it would have been in character – a bit more monstrous one than usual, but in the old boy's wheelhouse.

But no. Daddy, it seems, was really croaking. His summons to his final meeting had been delivered.

And the kids were taking their final opportunity to deliver suck-ups, clarifications and ambivalences over the phone while his plane flew back home. Faced with messages of a few words that might, in fact, never be heard, almost all of them failed their responsibility miserably. Fate had engineered that none of them would easily find the grace of their graceless father.

Scholars of TV and movies registered that the show was, in fact, the second time in fact that actor Brian Cox had reached immortality in a role. It was Cox who, in Michael Mann's film "Manhunter," played the screen's first version of Hannibal Lecter. Cox's version was a colder, more corporate and contemptuous kind of psychopath than Anthony Hopkins' majestically operatic version of the modern Gothic monster. No, Cox didn't win an Oscar but if you ask me, they should have given him a photo of Hopkins'.

So eager was everyone to heap thunderclaps of praise into the air at "Succession" that all over the place writers were suggesting Emmys and offering spoiler alerts.

To which let me, as a finale I've longed to deliver, give you my feeling about the "necessity" of spoiler alerts: Most pleas for spoiler alerts are infantile, people saying "wait, wait, don't tell me" to their elders so that they can show off in school rather than actually learn something.

In a rare, almost singular instance, I watched Sunday's "Succession" in total ignorance of what was coming. My reaction was very simple as things proceeded. Surprise was huge. But the very title of the show guided me. They showed you pieces of something you had to see.

I immediately thought about a couple of pieces of great popular art. One was the final moment in John Ford's "The Searchers," when John Wayne hoists Natalie Wood into his arms and you're not sure yet that he won't suddenly dash her to death for having children with a Comanche warrior, "Scar." Wayne does no such thing. With very sudden tenderness in his voice, he says to the niece he has searched years for: "Let's go home Debbie."

Add to that a Dolly Parton song – "Down from Dover."

I have experienced both more than 30 times. My eyes tear up every time.

Please don't tell me that a spoiler alert is necessary for the power of each to reach me every time.

Every single time.