Jeff Simon: Showtime's reconfigured 'Billions' is what a show should be when forced to make changes

They'll just have to invest their billions elsewhere.

We are, then, promised a TV show about a restructured program that shows all the ways that economic injustice can hide successfully from the public. Behind the whole show these days is, as Chuck Rhoades offers, the idea that the very existence of billionaires in the world is a crime when so much amassing of personal wealth is allowed while so much poverty and human degradation is untouched.

Let me put it this way: "Billions" used to be the TV show you would choose to see gaudy cleverness writ large. Now, it's the one to see cleverness operate diabolically under the surface. Me? I'm all in. In perpetuity, if it remains this good.

One of the most interesting facts about Showtime in the premium cable racket is that since it began as the No. 2 cable destination after Home Box Office, it has been continually undervalued for its triumphs in comparison to HBO.

Showtime is set to bring us what I consider the most important TV show of 2022 so far, Sunday's beginning of the four-part "We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby" from comic W. Kamau Bell.