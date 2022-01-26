Jeff Simon: Showtime's reconfigured 'Billions' is what a show should be when forced to make changes

When last we left, "Billions," amoral stock market grandee Bobby Axelrod had been stopped cold. His equally amoral nemesis in law enforcement, Chuck Rhoades, now the New York State Attorney General, had checkmated him into a corner when he had to sell his firm Axe Capital for a paltry $2 billion so that he could hightail it to Switzerland, the country where illegal money goes to be free.
The real reason "Billions" was probably forced to come to a major stop – in poetry it's called a caesura – is that the terrific actor who played Bobby Axelrod, Damian Lewis, had lost his wife to cancer and had therefore been forced by terrible circumstances to devote himself fully to his two teenage children.
Let me hereby recommend "Billions" as a museum exhibit of how a TV series ought to act when circumstances require a major overhaul.
The new season of "Billions" arrived on Sunday and, no, it wasn't nearly as much reckless fun as all the original seasons of "Billions," with their ultrasmart dialogue pronounced trippingly on the tongue by actors who were made for it i.e. Lewis and, as Chuck Rhoades, his bête noire in the law enforcement racket, Paul Giamatti.
While you're in the neighborhood, consider the actor that the showrunners tapped to play Rhoades' zillionaire father – Jeffrey DeMunn, another actor who can articulate verbal venom with reptilian panache.
In a Buffalo that understandably celebrates such native wonders as Christine Baranski and David Milch, I would submit DeMunn is not far behind in mature Buffalo contributions to the nation's dramatic cerebellum. I say that as a former Nichols student in another century who hadn't the foggiest idea that this DeMunn kid a couple classes behind him would grow up to be as respected a stage and screen actor as Jeff DeMunn.
It's a notably odd thing how fate chooses future renown. It only makes sense when it happens. Before then, it's seldom predictable.
So now we have a newly revised "Billions" from creators/showrunners Brian Koppelman, David Levien and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin. I'm not going to lie and say it's going in a straight line from the original episodes but it has some subtle felicities of its own that I'm almost as committed to.
That's because the new story the show is telling isn't about obviously deranged Wall Street snakes; it's about the secret derangements of billionaires who can successfully pass muster as "good guys."
The new major-domo of Axe Capital (with a new firm name) is Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll replacing Lewis. His first major act as the firm's new sultan is to fire all of its hinkier clients – that is round up all the Big Money clients who are actively engaged in furtherance of capitalism's scummier corporations and tell them, from now on, they're all on their own.
They'll just have to invest their billions elsewhere.
We are, then, promised a TV show about a restructured program that shows all the ways that economic injustice can hide successfully from the public. Behind the whole show these days is, as Chuck Rhoades offers, the idea that the very existence of billionaires in the world is a crime when so much amassing of personal wealth is allowed while so much poverty and human degradation is untouched.
Let me put it this way: "Billions" used to be the TV show you would choose to see gaudy cleverness writ large. Now, it's the one to see cleverness operate diabolically under the surface. Me? I'm all in. In perpetuity, if it remains this good.
One of the most interesting facts about Showtime in the premium cable racket is that since it began as the No. 2 cable destination after Home Box Office, it has been continually undervalued for its triumphs in comparison to HBO.
Showtime is set to bring us what I consider the most important TV show of 2022 so far, Sunday's beginning of the four-part "We Need to Talk About Bill Cosby" from comic W. Kamau Bell.
No entertainment story of the past 50 years – not even the publicly exposed moral implosion of Harvey Weinstein – could match the horrific surprise of the public demolition of Bill Cosby, the former blunderbuss who continually told young Black kids how much they all needed to straighten up and fly right.
Bell, who now gives us this important new public meditation on the biggest and most admirable reputation to explode into bits in America, is a very funny comic who once worshipped Cosby.
Important to remember is that it was one of Cosby's young fellow comics – aspirant comedy club regular Hannibal Buress – who blew the comedy patriarch in by calling him a "rapist" in his act. Until that moment, America at large had just never considered the possibility of Cosby's bizarre transgressions on womankind.
There is, now, so much to say about the Cosby case but, it seems to me, it scares everyone because to do so puts you in constant proximity to the third rail on contemporary racial and sexual commentary. Bless, then, W. Kamau Bell and Showtime. It would seem they're going to try to say it.
Let me admit, however, while I'm pitching roses and hosannas in Showtime's general direction that the undersung network's final film for its series "Ray Donovan" was a huge disappointment.
Donovan pere – played by Jon Voight – was, quite predictably sent into eternity while Ray was left in moral no man's land which will henceforth star his daughter Bridget.
It was all cunningly laid out, but as actually performed, it was surprisingly tedious for such a once-promising series.