Jeff Simon: See why 'Clarice' "has everything"

I want to tell you about two failures bigger than most successes.

The first was the most eagerly awaited book of 2019. The second is a 1986 movie whose box office was an anemic $8.6 million but which, I'd argue, is a terrific film as well as one of the most influential and important films of the past four decades.

They go together for one reason: they both originated in the mind of the best and most important living writer of pulp fiction – more influential, even, than Stephen King.

His name is Thomas Harris, whose imagination led to what I consider the best new network show I've seen in years, "Clarice."

"Cari Mora," Harris' first new novel in many years, appeared in 2019. It was his first in 40 years to exclude his most famous fictional creation, Hannibal Lecter, the psychopathic serial killer and tutor of FBI agents.

One critic – obviously proud of himself – called the book's former child-soldier heroine "Lisbeth Salander on ambien" referring to the heroine of the Swedish "Millennium" crime novels originated by Stieg Larsson.