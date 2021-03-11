Jeff Simon: Oprah offers 'a blast of rigorous truth out of Meghan and Harry'

The Duchess of Sussex had just told Oprah Winfrey that at some early point in her marriage to Prince Harry, she had become such a media punching bag that she "just didn't want to be alive anymore." Nevertheless, she and the Prince made it to a previously-planned public appearance at an event in Albert Hall.
When the house lights went off and everyone was watching the events onstage, she sat unobserved in the Royal Box, weeping, she told Oprah.
And yet, if you looked later at the pictures of her and Harry's earlier arrival at Albert Hall, you'd see them both, all smiles. You had to look very, very carefully at the white knuckles of the two of them as they held hands.
Telling the story, Meghan's eyes glistened. Her nose obviously began to run. She swiped a preventive finger across her upper lip, just in case.
Oprah's voice cracked a tiny bit when she pressed to see whether her interview subject had really said what she seemed to have said. Did she really contemplate suicide?
Yup.
Oprah's voice regained her strength. But she took off her glasses, for the only time during the interview. From the far corner of each eye, makeup ran down her cheek. Telltale evidence of tears.
CBS got its money's worth out of its Sunday Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry.
Reaction to the slam-dunk ratings swish was fascinating.
All over the world of journalism, Oprah was understandably praised for her veteran mastery of the TV interviewer's trade. Her old friend Gayle King, on "CBS This Morning" the next day, astutely praised the "conversational" ease of the interview, which made its dramatic bullet points that much more dramatic.
Which, besides Meghan's confession of despair, were:
1. The failure of "The Institution" to offer any emotional or medical support to her at the time.
2. "The Firm's" announced withdrawal of both title and all security from her son Archie before he was even born. For a grandson of Princess Di, that is no small matter, to put it mildly.
3. Contrary to the story blandished in British tabloids, it wasn't Meghan who'd made her sister-in-law Kate (Middleton) cry, it was that printed story's obverse: it was Meghan who'd been brought to tears after a tiff with Kate. But, said Meghan, she now finds it easy to say of Kate, "She's a great person."
4. There was some expressed trepidation inside The Firm about how dark son Archie's skin color would be, when he was born.
There was no disguising what was being said. All the elegant pantomime in the world wasn't going to get the Royals – The Firm – out of this toxic tea-spill without the residue of clear-cut racism.
If there's anyone in this world who understands all of this, it's Oprah Winfrey.
She is a unique figure in world history. That's right, I'm saying world history, not just broadcast history. Why? Very simple. No figure in electronic media ever had anything like her influence, at its apogee.
Her backing was the very making of books and movies and TV shows. Most importantly, it is axiomatic that without Oprah Winfrey, there might have been no President Barack Obama.
Sunday's revisionist dish-fest was a sudden spasm of reminiscence of what it was like to have a world whose numero uno influencer was Oprah Winfrey (not bad, all in all, however imperfect.)
The conversational ease of the interview should surprise no one. As we were told, Meghan, Harry and Archie are California neighbors of Oprah . Most importantly, Oprah's friend Tyler Perry was the first American to pluck the family from The Firm's brutal indifference. He gave them a stray mansion he wasn't using to live in for a while. Along with it, he gave them all-important hired security to keep them safe.
When Meghan and Harry had looked to the royals for protection, they found what they were looking for from America's compassionate Black moguls. And my guess is, boy, are they never going to forget it.
Good for them. Out of it, we got a blast of rigorous truth out of Meghan and Harry that can't do us any harm.
Harry, for his part, confessed that his father Prince Charles, at one point, stopped taking Harry's phone calls. The two men, said Harry, are now "working on" their relationship.
Harry's biggest fear, he said, was "history repeating itself." Which, of course, conjured up visions of his mother's death in Paris while being pursued by international photographic media.
It was there that, to me, the high point of Sunday's cavalcade was reached. Odd that it seemed to be reached in secret.
It didn't get the world's boldface type, but it sure got mine.
Said Meghan about her torture-by-tabloid, there is "an invisible contract" between the British tabloid press – often the lowest, meanest and most savage to be found anywhere – and the royals, whose public function is to mime chronic, sanitary benevolence in exchange for castles and acres of money and privilege, as long as they provide occasional filthy secrets and democratic comeuppance.
The royals get to disport themselves as royals. And the media get to feast on them when they can. That's the deal.
That's the story Meghan and Harry told Oprah on CBS on Sunday.
Kind of a big story, it seems to me.