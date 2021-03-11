Jeff Simon: Oprah offers 'a blast of rigorous truth out of Meghan and Harry'

If there's anyone in this world who understands all of this, it's Oprah Winfrey.

She is a unique figure in world history. That's right, I'm saying world history, not just broadcast history. Why? Very simple. No figure in electronic media ever had anything like her influence, at its apogee.

Her backing was the very making of books and movies and TV shows. Most importantly, it is axiomatic that without Oprah Winfrey, there might have been no President Barack Obama.

Jeff Simon: Are TV award shows this year more significant than usual? They could be What happened to the culture and business of movies in the Western world was a disastrous darkness in 2020 to be sure, Simon says.

Sunday's revisionist dish-fest was a sudden spasm of reminiscence of what it was like to have a world whose numero uno influencer was Oprah Winfrey (not bad, all in all, however imperfect.)

The conversational ease of the interview should surprise no one. As we were told, Meghan, Harry and Archie are California neighbors of Oprah . Most importantly, Oprah's friend Tyler Perry was the first American to pluck the family from The Firm's brutal indifference. He gave them a stray mansion he wasn't using to live in for a while. Along with it, he gave them all-important hired security to keep them safe.

When Meghan and Harry had looked to the royals for protection, they found what they were looking for from America's compassionate Black moguls. And my guess is, boy, are they never going to forget it.