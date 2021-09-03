Jeff Simon: Of waves, raves and morning faves: Putting the 'TV' in focus on TV news

Let the weeping and teeth-gnashing commence.

Not so fast. Something else also seems to be happening. And I'd urge all of us to keep our powder dry before we train all our cannons at CBS News. We need to see what they're doing first.

There's some good news, too. When, on Wednesday, King, Dokupil and fill-in third wheel Vlad Duthiers discussed the changes, they said its supposed model was going to be "CBS Sunday Morning."

Ahhhhhhh, "CBS Sunday Morning." As far as many of us have been concerned for decades, it's the best news magazine show on television, by far.

"CBS Sunday Morning" goes all the way back to the invention of Charles Kuralt and was subsequently hosted for many years by eccentric Charles Osgood. When his age crept too far north for executive comfort, the show was cannily seized by Jane Pauley in one of the smarter TV comebacks of our era.

It has long been a much-better show than "60 Minutes," whose headlong investigative journalism and prestige still can't be denied but whose variety and grasp of cultural subjects has slipped badly.

That is where there's room for the new CBS game plan to surprise us all.