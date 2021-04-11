Jeff Simon: Not quite a memoir, but a critic's 'verbal snapshots'

YOU CAN'T ASK THAT: Every so often, publicists try to get away with forbidding journalists from asking controversial questions. When Robin Givens' publicist tried to tell me I couldn't ask her about husband Mike Tyson or her claim to Barbara Walters she'd been abused, I immediately but courteously did just that when Givens and I first spoke.

When the publicist erupted in fear, Givens smiled and interrupted and said she'd be happy to answer my questions. What you have to understand is that the Sarah Lawrence alumna recognized preppy politeness when she saw it. She also recognized an interviewer who'd be pleased with her intelligence. She was fine answering my questions.

When a group of us sat down with Bruce Willis before the release of "In Country" we were sternly advised not to ask him about his relationship with his then-"Moonlighting" co-star Cybill Shepherd. I immediately began to ask every one – after an apology and the observation that a journalist would have to be an idiot to avoid such a rich subject. He smiled in total agreement and answered every question about their friction. My colleagues thanked me for asking one of the most obvious questions in the world at the time. By that time, everyone knew that two of the most difficult actors extant were known to have the occasional sour moment.