Jeff Simon: My new smart TV might not like me, but I love the choices it gives me

Best laid plans – ya know?

There I was all prepared to boast about my long-delayed immersion into 21st century technology: big new smart TV with a screen the size of Cheektowaga and a brand-new smartphone.

Glitches have temporarily intruded on my well-planned braggadocio. My best guess is that the higher point of those glitches is that I will never be nearly as smart as my electronic devices.

Sadly, there is no surprise there.

I am no Luddite. I LIKE machines generally. I'm extremely fond of all my electronic hoo-ha. I just don't think they're all that fond of me. Ageism you know.

They would, no doubt, prefer that I be as smart as my son-in-law who, as much as he is able, becomes the indispensable man when it's time for me to take another step into the 21st century. They certainly would like me to be as clever as the fellow who gets me out of my electronic jams.

I remain undeterred.

I still want to sing the praises of my new appliances. Splendid things they are. Both. No matter what, my new TV screen is glorious and carries an image of hair-raising sharpness attached to my cable DVR.