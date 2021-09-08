Jeff Simon: My new smart TV might not like me, but I love the choices it gives me

Best laid plans – ya know?
There I was all prepared to boast about my long-delayed immersion into 21st century technology: big new smart TV with a screen the size of Cheektowaga and a brand-new smartphone.
Glitches have temporarily intruded on my well-planned braggadocio. My best guess is that the higher point of those glitches is that I will never be nearly as smart as my electronic devices.
Sadly, there is no surprise there.
I am no Luddite. I LIKE machines generally. I'm extremely fond of all my electronic hoo-ha. I just don't think they're all that fond of me. Ageism you know.
They would, no doubt, prefer that I be as smart as my son-in-law who, as much as he is able, becomes the indispensable man when it's time for me to take another step into the 21st century. They certainly would like me to be as clever as the fellow who gets me out of my electronic jams.
I remain undeterred.
I still want to sing the praises of my new appliances. Splendid things they are. Both. No matter what, my new TV screen is glorious and carries an image of hair-raising sharpness attached to my cable DVR.
One of the first things I did on getting it was turn it not to some spanking new high-tech cable network or streaming site but to TCM. The face of Katharine Hepburn filled my huge screen in such intimate high-definition that I could have been having a scallop risotto dinner across the table from her in a restaurant. Yes, it was all in black and white but then so was the whole world on screen when I first started watching TV so I have no difficulty thinking of black-and-white TV images as having their own reality.
This much I know: Laggard that I am, I am now set up to deal with this century the right way. Lay on New World. And damned be he who first cries "enough." (And all that Shakespearean stuff.)
This much I also know: Every notable cultural development of the past half century has underlined the importance of home entertainment.
It began with television itself, whose birth accompanied the birth of my generation. Then came color TV. And cable TV. And 9/11, which reminded anyone who forgot how safe people tended to feel inside their own homes.
Rounding it all off is global warming – which is making a dreadful hash of The Weather Outside – and Covid-19, which made sure that a malevolent universe knew it wasn't kidding when it demanded that we stay home as much as possible.
Got it. Message received. Home is more than we ever thought.
But then that's the team I've been on for half a century. People used to laugh and look at me as if I were crazy when I told them that some day, smart newspapers would have TV departments as big as sports departments.
With self-appointed critics around every corner of the internet rushing in to take the place of those that never happened, cultural critics are everywhere. The good ones seem more valuable than ever.
So, no matter what, I'll keep trying, especially in a Hollywood TV era that looks like the one TV was created for.
Yes, it's true that in the new cable and streaming era, companies are now in the business of disseminating "content" whatever the devil that content might be. But what it all proves is how badly the old studios did it, no matter how nostalgic so many people are.
One of the first things I did in my first week of domestic modernization is binge on the entire first season (from 2015) of a show I've been wanting to watch but never got around to before. The show is Prime Video's "Bosch" starring Titus Welliver, one of the hardest-working character actors of the late 20th century. He was the guy everybody hired to play the evil brother or the hero's rival police lieutenant.
"Bosch" proves what any connoisseur of character actors could have guessed: Welliver is completely at home as a TV series lead. He just needed a place to prove it.
There are writers, actors and directors in the same boat all over Southern California and New York City. They're ready to prove how good they are at a moment's notice.
The whole first season of "Bosch" that I binged proved it in spades. There were good familiar actors, equally good unfamiliar ones. The final episode of the 10-episode bunch was directed by Thomas Carter, a former actor ("The White Shadow") and onetime wunderkind TV director of another century.
It is not possible for anyone who cares about TV and movies to keep up with everything that is at all promising in the new world of broadcasting, cable AND streaming where people actually watch TV on phones. To some, that world of hopeless defeat in "keeping up" is a kind of torment. To me and so many others, it is the exact opposite: a world of radiant, constant and indefatigable possibility.
I know a lot of it is going to look like "Bosch" on its first season – not great perhaps but very good. On the other hand, it will be far more welcome than any episode at all of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "The Bachelorette."
We have long since surpassed The Golden Age of Television. When Harvey Weinstein – among many others – ushered in a new era of moviemaking by showing how very much great moviemaking could be accomplished by great talents cheaply, it restructured everything.
Yes, the Oscars are now suffering from that restructuring but the movies sure aren't.
Netflix is a sort of TV Son of the Weinstein Brothers' Miramax multiplied times 10. And existing in a world of corporate siblings like Apple, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.
Obviously, some sort of rethinking is going to have to go into the cost of it all in this TV paradise. Too much money these days is designed to wind up in too few hands. And too many people are expected to pay maximum fees for that.
The natives are restless. Scarlett Johansson signed one sort of contract for the making of "Black Widow" and blew her top when she found out she had actually signed another sort. The film was released to theaters and streaming video at the same time, thereby disastrously shrinking her share of the box office.
Money issues are ugly and getting uglier. I'm among the many who won't be able to afford a TV world of infinitely expanding Netflix rivals.
But I do love the IDEA that I can finally be part of an audience for an exploding talent world that formerly suffered from so much enforced scarcity in what one writer once called "the most boss-ridden town in the world."
Our TV's are really smart. So are our current TV "content" makers, even though they would rather die than call themselves that.
Some day our senior consumers might actually catch up a little.
In the meantime, we'll still rejoice in our dazzling failure.