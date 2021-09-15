Jeff Simon: Ken Burns hits the right mark in his latest for PBS, 'Muhammad Ali'

Who was served his pot of tea with seemly rapidity but who found it close to impossible to drink it.

What he wound up doing instead was dealing with an apparently endless line of autograph seekers and kibitzers who wanted their few seconds of proximity to one of the most famous – and by then beloved – human beings in the world.

In our attempt to be sensitive to a genuine monolith of renown, my wife and I resolutely refused to join the line of supplicants. Somebody had to respect the poor guy's simple desire for a pot of tea and we volunteered. Until, that is, our daughter didn't really understand our commitment to thoughtfulness. This was not a battle worth fighting, at that moment, so my wife tore a napkin in half, gave my daughter a pen and, at an opportune second, told her to go up and ask for an autograph.

So my daughter sidled over to his table during a break in the line and gingerly laid the napkin and pen on his table.

"WHO'S THIS PRETTY GIRL HERE?" Ali boomed. "GIVE ME A HUG."

At this point, I must tell you that our ultra-adorable 7-year-old was going through one of childhood's more tormenting self-conscious moments. She had brand new glasses with the big frames that were fashionable back then. And a gaping hole in her front teeth where a tooth had formerly been.