Jeff Simon: In praise of Stephen A. Smith and his disdain for self-important Cowboys fans

Let me confess that as much of a delighted fan of Stephen A.'s as I am, I personally think he went a bit too far in his newfound on-air health. There is a limit to how many TV game shots of disconsolate Cowboy fans I'm prepared to look at while Stephen A. cackles in nasty pleasure at their special, soul-crushed misery.

His point is that the Cowboys fans, as an American genus, are so inflated by money and hype that when push comes to shove, reality will always leave them crying in their collective beer.

So on his return show, Stephen A. repeatedly showed us crowd reactions of the team's fans taken during the game – shots of fan misery aimed at provoking laughter in other Cowboy-haters.

Sorry. I understand Stephen A.'s unseemly glee, but I've never been a fan of making fun of innocent, real people no matter how ridiculous they might be. I didn't like it when "The Daily Show" got vicious comedy out of their "Freak Beat" – until they cut it out – and I don't like it when Stephen A. does it, either. However asinine and foolish a standard, run-of-the-mill closeup from a sporting crowd might reveal someone to be, he or she has a right to be preserved from mean mockery on national television.