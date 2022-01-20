Jeff Simon: In praise of Stephen A. Smith and his disdain for self-important Cowboys fans

Stephen A. is back.
I'm talking about Stephen A. Smith, the premier sports bloviator of ESPN, the eruptive, bombastic and absolutely hilarious opinioneer of sports commentary for the sports network that – bless them – figured out a foolproof way to get and keep a sport-loving audience.
Maybe not THE sports audience, with old-fashioned network-sized numbers but AN audience of undeniable size, affections, passions and loyalties. Let me admit that, as a lifelong avoider of television in the morning hours, I have become such a loyal drop-in to ESPN in the A.M. that I'm beginning to worry that I've blundered into the gateway drug to ESPN addiction in the morning.
Which is where the subject of my favorite over-the-top sports opinioneer Stephen A. comes up.
"Stephen A." is how everyone always addresses and refers to him. The poor guy just spent close to a month battling Covid and, on the day of his return, told us that the doctors advised him that if he hadn't been vaccinated, he would probably now be dead. His lungs, he said, still aren't dialed up to their old mega-blast numbers.
Did that mean that the leading barroom brawler of sports commentary and bombast king had succumbed to sweet reason and mild temperament? Be serious. Yes, his lung power wasn't on full display – doctor's orders, he says – but when it comes to taking sporting opinions over the top, Stephen A. is practically the Michael Jordan or LeBron James of his profession.
His timing for his return couldn't have been more fortuitous or satanic. He returned to his cable-TV show "First Take" on the Monday right after his favorite punching bag, the Dallas Cowboys, had been ignominiously removed from the NFL playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. Stephen A. always assures us that it's the delusional self-importance of the team's fan base he hates so much and not the players.
I've always been with him there, at least part way. If the fortunes of the Bills hadn't introduced us in Buffalo to rivals as detestable as the Dolphins of old and the Patriots these days, I would gladly nominate the Cowboys as the most detestable franchise in all of Sports television
"America's team," it's fans actually had the nerve to call them – that swollen, money-drenched, unspeakably vulgar excuse for a team that Stephen A. Smith has taken as his joyous personal trampoline to bounce off into his personal record heights.
And there he was back on TV after Covid yanked him off, on the day AFTER his least-favorite team had been sent home and out of playoff consideration until next season – if they're lucky.
To Stephen A., Jerry Jones' Cowboys can always find a way to deflate the hearts and souls of those who, just minutes before, had been smirking "How 'bout them Cowboys?"
Let me confess that as much of a delighted fan of Stephen A.'s as I am, I personally think he went a bit too far in his newfound on-air health. There is a limit to how many TV game shots of disconsolate Cowboy fans I'm prepared to look at while Stephen A. cackles in nasty pleasure at their special, soul-crushed misery.
His point is that the Cowboys fans, as an American genus, are so inflated by money and hype that when push comes to shove, reality will always leave them crying in their collective beer.
So on his return show, Stephen A. repeatedly showed us crowd reactions of the team's fans taken during the game – shots of fan misery aimed at provoking laughter in other Cowboy-haters.
Sorry. I understand Stephen A.'s unseemly glee, but I've never been a fan of making fun of innocent, real people no matter how ridiculous they might be. I didn't like it when "The Daily Show" got vicious comedy out of their "Freak Beat" – until they cut it out – and I don't like it when Stephen A. does it, either. However asinine and foolish a standard, run-of-the-mill closeup from a sporting crowd might reveal someone to be, he or she has a right to be preserved from mean mockery on national television.
Even if they'd been fictional photos in that mocking spirit, I just don't find mockery of audiences to be either commercially fruitful or spiritually rewarding. As Charles Coburn says in Preston Sturges' "The Lady Eve": "Let us be common but never vulgar." Deluded fans deserve their privacy. By all means include them in a passing parade. For decency's sake, don't single them out for guffaws. Leave their dignity intact.
Nevertheless, I have, for decades, been saying that sports TV – with its ex-jocks and journalists – can be much funnier and more joyful than all the professional sitcoms on TV.
It isn't just all the sports expertise we novices tune into; it's the genuine pleasure they seem to get in their transplanted locker room towel-snapping and top-volume barroom bluster.
America's team they say in Dallas?
Let's just say that before this NFL year comes to a close with the Super Bowl, I honestly think the Bills have more of a chance of being that than the money-and-hype-soaked Cowboys ever did.
The Bills are the team of the struggling, industrially abandoned city, where baristas voted to unionize on Elmwood Avenue; the city where populations have declined but spirits soar at every whiff of a "comeback"; and where, at a City Hall "thank you" rally for the Super Bowl-losing Bills roared out shouts of love for the poor kicker whose "Wide Right" at the most dramatic moment of his life proved only that he was human, all too human.
Just like the rest of us. Even Super Bowl winning football teams when they're not on the field.
America's team?
Stephen A. has predicted that whoever wins this weekend's Bills-Chiefs set-to will make it into the Super Bowl.
If the Bills are the ones who travel all the way to win the league's title and the rings no one could wear regularly, they'll go farther toward that title than the Corporate Cowboys ever did. They'll be the team of the Other America, the snowy Rust Belt where they'll symbolize all their brethren cities and teams – the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers etc.
You know who else, I think, has a shot at being thought of as America's team?
The impassioned and celebratory bunch determined to keep big money sports joyful on ESPN.
That's who.