Jeff Simon: In praise of cop and crime shows, the comfort food of a TV diet

The newest in the bunch is merely the newest version of one of the oldest, which first hit us in 2000 at the start of the new century. The original "CSI" was seldom given the revolutionary credit it deserved. It came from the kitchen of mogul Jerry Bruckheimer, which is why so many in TV's executive classes gave it a pass. Even as it was, former Variety Editor Peter Bart, in his book "Boffo: How I Learned to Fear the Bomb and Love the Blockbuster," said that former Disney pasha Michael Eisner wanted to banish the show to oblivion but could never quite manage to do it. What he and everyone else got instead was one of the most eccentric and popular and influential shows in the history of TV.