Jeff Simon: In Hollywood turned upside down by pandemic, a critical juncture for Oscars

The Oscars have never been as important as they're going to be on Sunday. That's because they've never before been this unpopular.
Their unpopularity is richly deserved, if you ask me. Truth be told, they were never more fun to watch than when they were absolutely awful – when Bob Hope was spitting out jokes his writers thought were funny and the cutie-pie routines of the presenters couldn't possibly have been worse. It was the Golden Age of the Living Room Wisecrack.
Johnny Carson overlaid a layer of irony on all that. And Billy Crystal and his writer Bruce Vilanch sometimes made it sing.
We civilians watched and snorted at those overdressed people patting themselves on the back so sadly. Our reward was a few funny lines and the occasional touching or eloquent acceptance speech that caught movie lovers right in the throat or the heart. Someone who is loved onscreen was forced to deal publicly with the love they richly deserved. The graceless solution to the problem was to name everyone they know in an archetypal Oscar acceptance speech.
The ratings for Sunday's event will almost certainly be close to catastrophic. Everyone with an ounce of savvy in these matters has already guessed that. But that isn't necessarily bad news – not for movie people, it isn't.
TV is a numbers game. Movies like numbers, too. But they're also in the excellence business, because excellence involves the future. And that's where the problems lay.
One of the producers this year is superb director/producer Steven Soderbergh, one of the most restlessly creative people in Hollywood by any assay. He has promised a radically different Oscars for this pandemically decimated year that he says will "tell a story" from beginning to end and not just sling out little gold statues.
The results, as with all ambition, could be truly horrendous. They could also be wildly creative and fascinating.
No matter what, it will crown a horrendous year at the movies – in which a truly great popular art form was anesthetized for an entire year while people were required to stay home. It may yet turn out to be dead as a doornail as younger generations content themselves with itty-bitty pieces of content on itty-bitty screens.
The truth is that movies have no one to blame but themselves for their unpopularity at this Oscar juncture.
Something terrible happened to the Oscars and everyone knew it. That's why they enlarged the number of best picture nominees from the long-traditional five.
You knew it for sure the year they somehow couldn't figure out a way to nominate "The Dark Knight" – a $185 million art movie – for best picture.
So, too, did you know it in 2012 when best picture honors went to "The Artist" – a pleasant love letter to Hollywood of no consequence whatsoever.
What was happening was largely due to the fact that one major mogul – Harvey Weinstein, who began his career as a Buffalo music promoter – figured out how to game the prize. Weinstein's effect on the history of our times is now almost entirely due to the sexual felonies that will probably keep him behind bars for life. His depredations, more than anyone's – even Bill Cosby's – began the movement for gender redress. Male power, in our current toxicology, is no longer looked at the same way.
Before the reaction to his predatory vileness steered American sexual relations into a new direction, his power over our time began on a smaller scale with the movies and, specifically, the Oscars.
Weinstein became incredibly adept at psyching out the Oscars and winning them. And that was terrible news for television but very ambivalent news for movies.
Generally, his movies were good. Often they were wonderful. Their revenue and lack of mass affect may often have been dismaying but their excellence was just as often plain as day.
Oscar-winning movies shrank in size and expanded in metric contempt as they valued excellence first.
"The Green Book" won for best picture in a year when "Black Panther" could have. One was a way of reworking "Driving Miss Daisy," the other was a radical racial reimagination of a comic book extravaganza.
Last year, "Parasite" became the first foreign film to win for best picture. It's a very good movie. But it should never have made history. Hollywood's big shots needed to woo its director to contribute to TNT's Americanization of one of his movies.
The trouble with genuine excellence when it takes over from the politics of fame is that when community ideas of excellence are as feeble as "The Artist," the show – strictly as a TV show – is in huge trouble.
When "Moonlight" – another good movie but one of little consequence – won for best picture, you knew that American sociopolitical self-satisfaction had won out, not an obeisance to excellence.
"12 Years a Slave" was different: a historic triumph at the movies, an art form whose major early technical triumph was an atrocity, Griffith's "Birth of a Nation," and whose major financial triumph, for years, was "Gone With the Wind."
I must confess that I care about the results of this year's Oscars in a way I seldom do.
With the number of contenders reduced to cinders in a ravaged industry and movies themselves hanging on the cliff of survival, a consistent victory for one movie, in my opinion, would set things right.
That movie is Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," whose director is the first female of color nominated for best director and whose star is the most resolutely noncelebrity Oscar winner of all time, Frances McDormand. A sweep would be, in my opinion, a mind-boggling recognition of integrity without wiping out the celebrity that brings people to the Oscars in the first place.
There is one more award that I care deeply about – Chadwick Boseman for best actor in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman had an extraordinary run in the past few years by starring in major Black biographical films (as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall, the latter in a film made in Buffalo).
In "Black Panther," Boseman and Ryan Coogler showed how to successfully concoct a racial re-intention of a comic book film.
At the end of his career in "Ma Rainey," he seethes with ambition and resentment in a role he was performing when no one knew he was dying of colon cancer. If that isn't a story to distinguish the awards themselves, I don't know what is.
If that means that Anthony Hopkins loses an Oscar for "The Father," it won't jostle Hollywood history one whit. The excellence of everything about Hopkins has been known for five decades. Boseman had no time to grow, he was merely excellent in almost every major film he made.
I've been guessing Oscars since 1974, when I figured out that "The Sting" was the perfect compromise film for best picture.
Here's how the major awards look for this year, despite the hobbled outlay and clouded future.
Best Picture – The imposters for those interested in politics, not esthetics, are "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7." They're serious films about serious history, one good (Aaron Sorkin's "Chicago") and one tedious ("Mank") but important because it clinches screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz's permanent place in Hollywood mythology as co-writer of "Citizen Kane." "Nomadland" touched me deeply when I saw it and I know I was far from alone. Another winner, even "Minari," would be foolish in my opinion.
Best Actor – It seems to have come down to Boseman and Hopkins. Heaven bless Hopkins for being Anthony Hopkins, just the sort of legendary contender to do proper honor for the final effort of a great film actor – Boseman – who will never have others.
Best Actress – A classic and hugely indicative contest – Viola Davis, for her stagey, actressy performance as Ma Rainey in August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" vs. the naturalistic, completely unitalicized, de-glamorized brilliance of McDormand in "Nomadland." Davis has already won for best supporting actress, and McDormand already has won two for best actress. She also has my heart.
An Oscar for Carrie Mulligan will be great news for her. I'm not so sure it will be great news for anyone else.
Best Supporting Actor – Two actors were nominated for "Judas and the Black Messiah" about Black Panther Fred Hampton. One of them, Daniel Kaluuya, has won early approval. It's not a prize that has captured much public attention. It hasn't captured mine yet, either.
Best Supporting Actress – In all my years reviewing movies, few performers ever struck me as more cruelly robbed of an Oscar than Glenn Close in "Fatal Attraction." She's unlikely to win for a diametrically opposite performance in "Hillbilly Elegy" but if she did, by the slimmest of chances, win, it would be karma at its weirdest and sweetest.
Best Director – Anyone but Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" would disappoint me immensely.