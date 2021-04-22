Jeff Simon: In Hollywood turned upside down by pandemic, a critical juncture for Oscars

The Oscars have never been as important as they're going to be on Sunday. That's because they've never before been this unpopular.

Their unpopularity is richly deserved, if you ask me. Truth be told, they were never more fun to watch than when they were absolutely awful – when Bob Hope was spitting out jokes his writers thought were funny and the cutie-pie routines of the presenters couldn't possibly have been worse. It was the Golden Age of the Living Room Wisecrack.

Johnny Carson overlaid a layer of irony on all that. And Billy Crystal and his writer Bruce Vilanch sometimes made it sing.

We civilians watched and snorted at those overdressed people patting themselves on the back so sadly. Our reward was a few funny lines and the occasional touching or eloquent acceptance speech that caught movie lovers right in the throat or the heart. Someone who is loved onscreen was forced to deal publicly with the love they richly deserved. The graceless solution to the problem was to name everyone they know in an archetypal Oscar acceptance speech.

The ratings for Sunday's event will almost certainly be close to catastrophic. Everyone with an ounce of savvy in these matters has already guessed that. But that isn't necessarily bad news – not for movie people, it isn't.