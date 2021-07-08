Jeff Simon: How a sitcom-detesting critic came to love 'Hacks' and 'The Kominsky Method'

An old colleague once told me that when he and his buddies got together for a catch-up lunch, they'd kick it off with an "organ recital" – a recounting of the latest conditions and maladies afflicting them, all those prostates, hearts, colons and glands that had been recently examined and found wanting. Those first steps on the road to mortality are so often treated as funny. Since they are irresistible in the most dramatic way, humor becomes the first refuge of the suffering (Robert Frost: "God, please forgive my little jokes on thee and I'll forgive thy great big one on me.").

As if that weren't enough to impress you about the final season of Michael Douglas and Chuck Lorre's "The Kominsky Method," there was one stunning cast addition in its final season. Added to the cast in a prominent role was a former Douglas co-star in some of his most successful films – Kathleen Turner, whose voice is now pitched an octave lower and whose physical appearance, due to medication, is vastly different from her most ascendant years.

Once she played roles as Douglas' glamorous inamorata and vengeful wife (in Danny DeVito's pitch black "War of the Roses," her final gesture ends the film with one of the great moments in American film comedy). Now she plays Kominsky's ultra-sardonic ex-wife, a doctor in "doctors without borders" whose life wisdom, after all her years and experiences, now approaches totality.