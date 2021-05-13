Jeff Simon: "Godzilla v. Kong" the best choice to celebrate return to the megaplex

Please don't tell me about the last movie you saw on your cellphone – not when I'm celebrating the more or less full return of movies to local movie theaters.
Movie theaters all over town are back in business. If you're vaxxed and masked, why not go? That's what I figured when I went home to one of my most frequented movie theaters this week – the Elmwood Regal Theater.
I have three movie theater haunts which, for various and different and complicated reasons, I have frequented most often for review screenings in the past few decades: the Amherst, the Elmwood Regal and the North Park, my childhood "Cinema Paradiso." My feelings of home at the Elmwood Regal are very simple: I was there constantly from the time it opened, sometimes twice a week. It's only 10 minutes away from my actual home, where I drink my morning coffee and watch late-night TV.
It's not that I didn't feel at home in other theaters. I do. But they're not literally as close to me as my local supermarket or local drug store.
I wanted to see what a megaplex was like, now that movies are back – meaning all the chains of big megaplexes where the much-vaunted Hollywood blockbusters are parked on their opening days.
It's important to understand that Smith is no mere performer or prejudiced pundit slinging witless affections around at bruising volume, he's a longtime ultra-knowledgeable sports reporter
What to see?
I didn't want to restrict myself to what was new, but rather what opened in national theaters and piled up revenue for the last couple months. We're talking about movies of serious grit here.
"Nobody." Bob Odenkirk as the new Chares Bronson prosecuting vigilante death wishes against punks and scum everywhere. (Connie Nielsen plays the wife who notices when he seems a bit, uh, scuffed up.)
"Wrath of Man." The newest revenge hi-jinx by the always frolicsome Jason Statham, directed this time by the onetime Mr. Madonna, Guy Ritchie.
Voted against those because it seems to me they'd both be completely at home on the tube.
It seems to me what's been happening in a publishing and media world is a little like a newly colonized country having to learn a new language, Simon says.
"Mortal Kombat." Too comic-booky and video-gamish for a real celebration, I thought.
"Demon Slayer: Mugan Train." Animation from Japan. I'm always respectful, you understand, but it's not really my thing when I want to share American moviegoing's pleasure in rubbish.
There was, let's face it, only one choice to celebrate re-opening of the American movie megaplex: "Godzilla v. Kong," which officially opened March 31 and has, despite the pandemic, made a ton of serious money.
My only question to myself: how long will it take before the first boom on the soundtrack so loud that it literally shakes the floor beneath my feet ?
The answer: not long.
This year's Academy Awards presentation could be truly horrendous or they could also be wildly creative and fascinating, Simon says.
How could I resist the film I'd have most wanted to take my 11-year old grandson to? The one film, in fact, that seems perfect for 11-year olds of all ages, as the dreadful cutesy cliche goes.
Unfortunately, the perfect film for 11-year-olds for me opened, in fact, when I was 13 and had already lined up on a May day at the downtown Paramount Theater to see the debut showing of what would transform forever my idea of what movies were – Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo."
Not that there wasn't more than enough 11-year old in me to have a grand time watching Richard Fleischer's "The Vikings." That's the one where former slave Tony Curtis sends a hawk to claw out the left eye of half-brother Kirk Douglas and leave him wearing the ugliest contact lens and eye makeup in Hollywood history; the one where Curtis and wife Janet Leigh are the loveliest of couples; the one where Curtis, in exchange for his perfidy, has his left hand chopped off and cauterized with a viking torch. All of this is intermixed with clanging broadswords, longbow launchings and is climaxed with a weirdly beautiful Viking funeral.
Trust me, here: if you're a little boy, that's movie Vahalla.
Pretty close is "Godzilla v. Kong."
"You need to have two TVs – at least – to see everything worth seeing that is network television at 10 p.m. Thursday nights," writes Jeff Simon.
Let me confess that I've never been much of a fan of the original "King Kong" from 1933. The story was written by the redoubtable fantasist Edgar Wallace and it's a dandy. But the technology of the special effects is so primitive that when I saw it first in the early '50's, it seemed downright silly compared to the level that special effects had already achieved.
I got the idea, but watching it I felt the way mothers must feel when daughters bring home their latest third-grade drawing.
Things get a lot better in John Guillermin's 1976 "King Kong" with Jessica Lange in the Fay Wray part of Kong's pint-sized (i.e., human-sized) inamorata. The unquestioned champion of all the King Kongs, if you ask me, was Peter Jackson's from 2005 which, it seems to me, is everything you'd want a "King Kong" to be (including a special effects showcase.)
It was Japan's Toho company who loved monster parties and decided that one of them should certainly feature two anti-social big boys, Godzilla and King Kong. They created the first cage match for the megaweight championship of mythic monsterdom.
I was never fond of "Godzilla" originally either, but I must admit Gareth Edwards' huge budget remake of his tale in 2014 starring Naomi Watts was awfully good.
This new contest film between the Great Mean Ape and the Scummy Mean Dragon is jolly good fun once it dispenses with a lot of dreary exposition full of eco-piety in the first third.
The villain, as always, is a rotten human male who is either too greedy for money, fame or power and never got the MBA to work on it with dubious respectability and political help. He spends most of the film carrying a rocks glass full of brown fluid and ice. In this movie, you see, you know that a cocktail too early in the day is a sure sign of decadence and corruption.
After a year living with pandemic, I'm sure there are people who'd differ.
Most important of all, is there any post-movie discussion for 11-year-olds better than that one – i.e., who would win in a fight, King Kong or Godzilla?
My argument would be this: Godzilla's bigger and marginally stronger. And he's got the dragon-fire breath thing going on. But he's a reptile after all and stupid by biological custom.
Kong has usable fingers, nimble athleticism and a monkey brain yearning to evolve and climb up the evolutionary ladder to our human advancement with its rocket landings, epic poems and Ted Nugent political screeds.
He's got a loving mammalian heart, too, which he reveals in the movie by only exchanging information and ideas with an adorable little deaf girl who functions, with sign language, as this movie's tiny and pure version of Wray.
Let me tell you, it was only my second mega-budget, floor-shaking Hollywood movie since the pandemic hit and it was a happy reminder how much fun I've had in my life in moviehouses.
I'll keep the celebratory noise down, I promise.
After all, coming up very soon is John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place, Part II," which was, in great part, filmed locally.
I just saw the advance trailer for that up on the big screen. Wait until you see the Grand Island Bridge with a standstill traffic jam.