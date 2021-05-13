Jeff Simon: "Godzilla v. Kong" the best choice to celebrate return to the megaplex

Please don't tell me about the last movie you saw on your cellphone – not when I'm celebrating the more or less full return of movies to local movie theaters.

Movie theaters all over town are back in business. If you're vaxxed and masked, why not go? That's what I figured when I went home to one of my most frequented movie theaters this week – the Elmwood Regal Theater.

I have three movie theater haunts which, for various and different and complicated reasons, I have frequented most often for review screenings in the past few decades: the Amherst, the Elmwood Regal and the North Park, my childhood "Cinema Paradiso." My feelings of home at the Elmwood Regal are very simple: I was there constantly from the time it opened, sometimes twice a week. It's only 10 minutes away from my actual home, where I drink my morning coffee and watch late-night TV.

It's not that I didn't feel at home in other theaters. I do. But they're not literally as close to me as my local supermarket or local drug store.

I wanted to see what a megaplex was like, now that movies are back – meaning all the chains of big megaplexes where the much-vaunted Hollywood blockbusters are parked on their opening days.

What to see?