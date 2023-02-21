It's very simple for me to explain why I'm so happy to follow the revamped "Magnum, P.I." from its old CBS berth to its new digs on NBC Sunday nights.

Nobody ever said it was great television. Not the first time with Tom Selleck or this time with Jay Hernandez. Frankly, the major selling point for me is the red Ferrari 488 Spider that Magnum drives around Hawaii as if it were a plain old Honda or Toyota.

I have been a bit of a car nut since I was a toddler. According to family legend, I was, as a 2-year old, able to sit at the living room front window and name the make of every car as it passed on Starin Avenue. I can't say it's personal memory, just family lore. I knew them just by sight, I've been told, even if they were as obscure as Hudsons (which I pronounced "Humson") and Studebakers (which I pronounced "Stupebaker").

It's just something that's always been there. You'd be amazed at the thoroughly lousy TV shows and movies I've sat through just to watch the cars people were driving. My fondness for film noir is, at least in small part, increased by my pleasure in watching all those bullet-nosed 1948 Fords getting our attention at regular intervals.

No matter how crummy are the films noirs sometimes shown by TCM's Eddie Muller on weekends, I'll stick with them if there's one of those once-ubiquitous Fords at regular intervals.

With "Magnum, P.I.," one of the stars of the series has always been the new red Ferrari convertible the lead actor drives. It has always been one of the more incongruous hilarities of the plot.

On the new transplanted "Magnum" on NBC Sundays there was a juicily idiotic moment where the new, shrunken Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and the new Higgins (Perdita Weeks) did some investigative skulking around the office of a doctor who had just perished because he had driven his car at top speed into a concrete divider.

Our gumshoes-in-paradise were trying to rifle his office as unobtrusively as possible. Needless to say, this is a little bit difficult if you've just parked a tomato-red Ferrari convertible at the curb.

I looked up the model and year of the car and discovered they currently go for $292,255. How "private" can an investigator be when he's tooling around the highways and byways in a car that costs almost 300 grand and goes from 0 to 60 in three seconds?

Back with the original '80s Magnum, he zipped around in an '80s version of the car, a 308 GTS designed by Pininfarina. He also, famously, wore a mustache, Hawaiian shirts and, short shorts so minimal that they frequently looked like a morning afterthought.

Nevertheless, they were all major factors in making both the show and the actor smash hits. For many years now in this century, Selleck has long since graduated from being a nonmusical Chippendale and been stuffed into suits as Frank Reagan, the paterfamilias of the law enforcing family in CBS' "Blue Bloods." When not in police commissioner mufti, he wears suburban dad sweaters and swills a lot of scotch when he's not otherwise engaged in Sunday family dinners.

Nevertheless, zip around the internet a little and you'll find repeats of a Selleck interview with Kelly Clarkson in which he vigorously defends Magnum's itty-bitty short style so much that he scoffs at the kind of shorts currently worn by NBA stars as "pajamas."

Please understand, some of the most rollicking stuff about network television has nothing to do with whether the shows are any good or not. Which for "Magnum" has always been a good thing. Now that it has driven over from CBS to NBC, it's on the same heavily traveled night as "Yellowstone" and CBS' "East New York," which, since its first episode, sneaked into quiet, unassuming stature as a first-rate network television show.

Last week's edition of "East New York" presented a particularly poignant (and gutsy) episode in which a new dealer in legalized marijuana and his "dispensary" are robbed of his $85,000 stash, leaving him destitute.

He had been given the right to distribute pot in the first place by virtue of his once possessing a minuscule amount and being busted, leading to four and a half years spent behind bars. That's the reason he was given distribution presence now that our pot laws have put us in the "smoke 'em if you've got 'em" era.

I'm being light about telling you all this about that episode of "East New York" but I assure you, as the story was told, it was a moving tale of a cop having to live with the sentence given to a miscreant she busted even though his "crime" is now legal. It was a pinpoint drama about a legal and very human pothole in the law whereby former malefactors are now bedeviled by activities that are no longer crimes. It's one of the most fascinating dramas about our changing pot laws I've yet seen on TV.

"East New York" is not red Ferrari TV. It's like a big, luxurious Hyundai that has been ever so quietly tricked out under the hood and luxuriantly reupholstered to be a secret luxury car in disguise. (Some day, let me tell you about the car we inherited from my late doctor uncle, who installed dual carburetors in his purple Oldsmobile and told his wife they'd save money on gas mileage.)

For those who often spend Sundays watching more TV than any other day of the week, the major new loser amid the winners is ABC's "The Company You Keep" about a con man who falls in love with a CIA operative. The gimmick is that, because of their "jobs," neither is ever able to be honest with the other even though they're canoodling carnally.

The pilot had so many young actors I didn't recognize or care about that it took at least half of the episode to know what the Dickens was going on. The best of it by far is that the con man hero's (Milo Ventimiglia's) family operates out of a Bronx bar operated by his parents, played by Polly Draper and Cheektowaga's irresistible character actor Bill Fichtner. I once had the pleasure of interviewing Fichtner publicly at a program of the Buffalo Historical Society. He is a smart, very enjoyable guy to get to know, even if you're doing it in a public program in a museum auditorium.

In my opinion, the show would be better off without the fancy lovers who can't tell the truth and just told us about bar-owning Bronx families led by Fichtner and Polly Draper.

The show they've got was originally adapted from one from Korea and my guess is that its opening a week ago was a way of forestalling the debut of the similarly themed "True Lies" adaptation of the original movie which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Fichtner, as a character actor, seems to get better and better. On "Mom," they put him in a wheelchair to romance Allison Janney.

He is, by far, the best thing about "The Company You Keep." In other words, the only character on the show whose company I might enjoy again.