Jeff Simon: Ellen DeGeneres makes people happy. That's not the same as being kind.

What disturbed DeGeneres about the dark tales about Ellen DeGeneres Inc. is that tales of "toxicity" seemed to be organized, and she told Guthrie, "misogynistic."

At that point, I must confess, I thought she was trying to surf a wave that wasn't there. It was, after all, male producers who lost their jobs. If there are others who'd like her time slot – the hilarious and rising Tiffany Haddish, let's say (just to pluck a name from the ether) it's an entirely natural outgrowth in a business where all turned backs are invitations to unsavory people and all major successes solicit SOMEONE'S sharp elbows. (The stories of Jay Leno's late manager Helen Kushnick were toe curling.)

Let me put it this way: Ellen DeGeneres, in my opinion, was the Best Oscar host in the past 40 years whose name wasn't Billy Crystal.

I wish her well whatever she wants to do and whenever she wants to do it. Just don't ask me to watch her dunk people in a water tank for getting a dumb question wrong. Or scare celebrities hungry for publicity by having someone sneak up behind them and say "boo!."

That may be "relatable" for some people. Not me, thank you.

* * *

By all means, go online and check out recording executive Clive Davis' interview with Joni Mitchell. He conducted it live at his annual Grammy blowout. Let me confess I'm not crazy about record industry moguls plopping themselves right into dead center of the music interview racket. I can think of at least 30 journalists I'd have rather seen do it. But if it took someone of Davis' history and clout to lure Mitchell into public discussion of her life and work again, so be it. What's the point of people acquiring clout in the first place if they don't make a point of using it well?

