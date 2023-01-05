Jeff Simon: Broadcasters showed their mettle on Monday night. The Bills are doing it every day

Defibrillators work miracles.

Routinely.

These 20th century machines have been not only saving lives for a long time, they've also been saving the body and cerebral functions of those who have experienced cardiac arrest. The jolts they deliver have shocked stopped hearts back to full function.

So dramatic, though, is their life-and-death usage that they've long turned into clichés in TV's medical and cop shows – so much so that bars and living rooms are full of satirizing wiseacres who mime holding paddles and shouting "Clear!" at whoever is hoped will find it funny.

Where no one ever expected to see a defibrillator was at midfield in Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football."

We never saw it. But we might have well as the Bills and Bengals played an important game in their hoped ascent to the Super Bowl. The Bills crowded around safety Damar Hamlin in a human wall shielding his privacy at what was a terrible moment in his young life. He had delivered a thoroughly routine hit on a Bengal, stood up and immediately fell back down again. Those around him instantly and frantically shouted for help.

Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck later – after the game had been postponed before the first quarter was ended – told us what it was like up in the booth calling the game: People were "really pounding on his chest" to restart Hamlin's arrested heart.

Hollywood melodrama is one thing. Sudden reality is something else.

For days, the most seasoned and hardened veterans in the world of professional football have been telling us the same thing: "We never saw anything like it before." It was the stricken look of the players on the field that conveyed something singular – both Bills and Bengals. Players wept openly. Or hung their heads in their hands disconsolately.

Said Buck that night: "We're sitting here and I'm looking at (former Dallas Cowboy QB and announcer Troy Aikman) and it's like 'God, this is not what you expected to see.' And NOW, is he OK? And it went on and on. And when the players were gathered around so tight it was hard to even see what was going on. This took your breath away. I'm sick to my stomach."

Both ABC and ESPN were caught as unprepared as everyone in the audience. But because ESPN has, for years now, cultivated a stable of often inspiring and articulate ex-jocks to opine, hack around and impart genuine wisdom on occasion, we heard the only decent commentary we got as it was happening.

Jock Booger McFarland – a childhood nickname, however inelegant – admitted how hard it was suddenly being called on to host Suzy Kolber: "We sit here and have to talk about it, it's really tough. All we want, just like everybody else in the world, is to know that Damar Hamlin is going to be OK. That's it."

He was right, of course. But it's the nature of journalism during sudden calamity to be there during searing drama and supply as much reportage as possible to those of us at home.

I thought of the 1972 Munich Olympics and the stunning occupational heroism of ABC sports reporter Jim McKay when Palestinian terrorists took 11 Israeli athletes hostage. McKay was on the air for 14 hours straight as Roone Arledge's ABC News and Sports gave us coverage of a harrowing and primal news story.

At the end of the tragic events, all 11 had been lost through a horrifying combination of cruelty, happenstance and chaos.

We knew McKay as a sports reporter and sports host (ABC's "Wide World of Sports") but he was a veteran journalist who had been a police reporter in Baltimore way back when he began. He understood the complexity of the story he had been given to tell as well as the details Arledge's people supplied. What he achieved by the end of it was one of the truly great feats in the history of broadcast journalism.

Dramatic breaking news is extraordinarily difficult to cover. No one expects it to happen during "Monday Night Football." Anyone who finds themselves doing so deserves our sympathy. Airtime has to be filled and filled with a maximum of intelligence and sensitivity.

ABC and ESPN, obviously, weren't prepared for the whole evening to implode. I would bet that in the future, hugely important sports events will have elaborate backstopping plans in the event of calamity.

You had only to hear ESPN's morning sports commentary show "First Take" on the day after to hear veteran reporter and tumult-meister Stephen A. Smith's panoply of questions – as well as those supplied by host Molly Qerim. With Smith and Qerim you heard the difference between a horrifying event as it unfolded and an attempt at a proper journalistic attempt at perspective for a TV audience.

The main focus remained the same for everyone. Those charged with telling us about it needed to serve both the event and the audience. And we wanted only word of that young man's fate after a seemingly routine stop had him stand up and then collapse with a cardiac arrest.

ESPN's stable of ex-jocks doing commentary usually employs leavening experienced commentary with locker room joshery. At the same time, are all capable of conveying the realities of the sports in which they once excelled. And in football, that includes the ever-present possibility of terrible injury and even mortality.

To us in Buffalo, the seeming singularity of the story – which required the unprecedented postponement of "Monday Night Football" – couldn't help but seem yet another misfortune in a year that had given us too many: a Christmas blizzard many thought worse than the Blizzard of '77 and, earlier, a tragic and horrific mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops by a downstate racist who picked his target deliberately because it offered him so many Black victims.

To that horror in our era, the Bills extraordinary response was to show up for the community with a gesture of stunning grace and solidarity. Who could ever forget that?

When truly great Bills teams partake fully in the community the way these current athletes did, it confirms my longstanding suspicion that the singularity of life in Buffalo involves far more soulfulness and grace than it does adversity.

We were watching "Monday Night Football" this week because the Bills have impressed watchers all over America as potential Super Bowl Champions.

And then around them, out of nowhere, came a misfortune for a young athlete getting the professional break of his life because the team's starting safety, Micah Hyde, is out for the season with an injury. His replacement's terrible sudden injury revealed to us what kind of young man he is, the kind who invents Christmas toy drives for the kids in his hometown.

We won't know the fate of our Bills for some weeks.

But even if they don't quite manage to attain the NFL's biggest prize as some have seriously predicted, they have managed to give America at large a bracing look at the reality of professional football and, indeed, of football itself. And while doing so, they've shown a magnificent amount of soul and grace and empathy in dealing with it.

Even if it's not the Buffalo triumph that so many of us dearly want, I for one, can live that other triumph.

Which might even be larger.