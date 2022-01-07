Jeff Simon: Betty White didn't need to make it to 100 to make history

The Betty White headline that first informed me of her death came from the New York Daily News: "Betty White Dies 18 Days Short of her 100th Birthday."
That centennial was, in a dire era, going to be a universal American celebration. Its size and timing caught People Magazine before they could change their celebratory cover.
My first thought was of George Burns and Bob Hope – the only members of television's major founding generation to make it to 100. None of their peers had become centennials. Not Milton Berle or Jackie Gleason or Lucille Ball or Sid Caesar or Ed Sullivan or Red Buttons or Red Skelton or Joan Davis or Steve Allen or Phil Silvers or Ozzie and Harriett.
Betty White, it seemed, was ready to become a founding TV performer to make it to 100. "Life With Elizabeth," her sitcom from 1953 to 1955, had previously won one of the first Emmys.
In her final decades, America at large had finally caught on to the singular miracle of Betty White, a member of TV's founding generation who not only continued working in her 90s, but enjoyed her greatest renown and audience adoration then.
The sublime joke that made her came from the character of Sue Ann Nivens, the "Happy Homemaker" of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," whose man-hungry appetites turned her into the naughty, wisecracking Cougar Supreme of Minneapolis' WJM-TV.
She was only supposed to have been a featured walk-on. She was so delicious, she became a beloved show regular, the show's only apparent X-chromosome equal in rapacity to Lou Grant's growling authority and Ted Baxter's lunatic megalomania. Mary, Phyllis and especially Rhoda were beloved, of course. But if you had any common sense at all, Sue Ann could be feared.
Betty White was such a comic virtuoso that she could turn around and, from 1985 to 1992, play Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," television's all-time champion of comic naivete.
White wasn't finished. "Hot in Cleveland" was yet to come. But so much of our appreciation of her versatility and comedy timing came from television's greatest starmaker of the '70s and '80s, Johnny Carson. He realized how much fun he and she and everyone else could have if she became his designated First Female Clown in comedy skits. White's archetypal next-door prettiness and comic leer were the perfect female counterpart to Carson's raffish baby-faced smirk.
Carson loved her. She was comedy gold for him. He used her constantly in skits that became classics. They played Adam and Eve in the very first Palimony Suit. And Tarzan and Jane. And a baseball player deflecting the nonexistent gaze of a female reporter in the locker room. One of their all-time best had them as tourists from Dubuque getting soaked to the skin while sitting next to the ocean in a Malibu seaside restaurant. As the waves increased in volume. Carson asked the maitre 'd, "Is it always this damp in here?" The sight of Betty powdering her wet nose while looking into a halibut that the ocean had just deposited where her mirror had been was for all time. As a strolling violinist walked by their table playing "Ebb Tide," a mini-tsunami from stage right drenched them both and knocked Betty right to the floor.
Carson knew that you couldn't stop Betty White from attaining full equality with Lucille Ball and Imogene Coca among TV's great female physical comedy virtuosos.
Her rep was that there was nothing she wouldn't do for a laugh. And with sly comedy timing that fellow professionals knew to be majestic and unfailing.
That – the woman a Facebook campaign landed in the hosting gig of "Saturday Night Live" – is the one we all dearly wanted to make it to 100.
But it wasn't to be.
With all of that, there was so much more to be said about Betty White. For that, I leave you with a Facebook post from my daughter, which is vastly superior in thoughtfulness, profundity and intimacy than anything else I read after her death. DNA and family pride notwithstanding, I offer it to you as the greatest tribute you'll find on the occasion we all knew was coming for several decades.
What you need to know is that my daughter, by profession, works with Alex Trocker's Phase Three Productions on the interviews and extra features that are offered in the commemorative television DVD's advertised and sold by Time Life.
They did two interviews with Betty White.
Writes Emily: "I was producing the first that went into the First Box Set of 'The Carol Burnett Show.' My boss did the actual interview. ... I had written questions and I escorted her up to our office from the lobby.
"People practically fainted. More than one person shouted 'we love you Betty.' It was like riding in an elevator with The Beatles.
"Of course, she was charming and delightful and hilarious and she gave us lots of great material. ...
"But
"I'd planned a featurette on Carol (Burnett) being the first woman to host her own variety show, and we asked Betty what I thought was a softball question about what it was like to be a Woman In Showbiz in the '60s.
"All of our questions were softballs. We often got good juicy stories out of people just by making them comfortable.
"Betty shot our 'Women in Showbiz' question DOWN and she wasn't gentle about it. She didn't demur, she wanted to be clear where she stood on the matter.
"She said 'We weren't as gender-oriented in those days' and talked about being a producer on 'Life With Elizabeth' and communicated in no uncertain terms that she found the modern preoccupation with gender pretty irritating. She said 'if it's there to be done, whoever was there to do it, did it without thinking, 'Ah well, this is not a woman's department, look what a woman is doing.' "
Emily had just finished talking with Gail Parent about being the only woman writing on "The Golden Girls."
"I had heard from Vicki Lawrence how routine it was to fire women for being pregnant. And Carol was her usual elegant, forthright self on the matter: not a bad word to say about anyone personally, but she was frank about the fact that yes, being a woman had presented specific challenges.
"So while no one in their right mind argues with Betty White about being a woman in show biz. ... I respectfully and silently called B.S.
"The next time, when we were doing the Mama's Family collection, I did the interview myself. We had a great time and she was thrilling and generous. I knew better than to revisit the Women in Showbiz territory again, but when I got close to it she made intense eye contact and smiled and steered me away.
"I've thought about that moment for years, especially as her public image has softened down into 'universally beloved.' As I've gotten older, I've tried to imagine what it must have been like starting out in the '40s at the dawn of television. I've thought about how immensely talented and intelligent and driven she was, and the choices she'd had to make, and the things she had to survive in order to succeed so spectacularly and for so long. I've thought about how unique she was and how 'unique' also means 'alone.'
"I've read that quote about her staying focused on the positive and pictured that look in her eyes when she took the reigns of the narrative and told the story she wanted to tell. When I do I can't help but hear the word 'positive' in her steel magnolia 'Ellen Harper' voice.
"And my awe of her has grown, because I've gone from seeing her as someone denying the truth to someone who simply refused to give certain things away.
"After deflecting our 'women' questions and showing us the exact location of her titanium boundaries, she didn't end the interview or get frosty ... she turned the charm up a notch higher and gave us some amazing sound bites. The vibe was 'no hard feelings, kid, we're both just doing our jobs here.'
"Now that her life is over, I will honor her as an icon for all the reasons everyone else will ... but also as a woman for the colossal power of her self-respect. She made herself into who she was under current circumstances we KNOW have crushed lesser talents, lesser spirits, lesser wills. Like Dolly Parton dodging the label 'feminist' while living an exemplary feminist life, Betty White didn't have to say what she'd gone through for us all to know it.
"I know I'm not the only person who walked away from Betty White grateful, dazzled, but a little shell-shocked ... like we had just been run over by a friendly but unstoppable chintz bulldozer.
"She gave us so much for so long. And I have also learned to admire everything she didn't give us. Because in a world and an industry constantly trying to separate women from their dignity, she never for one second surrendered hers.