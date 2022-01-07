Jeff Simon: Betty White didn't need to make it to 100 to make history

She was only supposed to have been a featured walk-on. She was so delicious, she became a beloved show regular, the show's only apparent X-chromosome equal in rapacity to Lou Grant's growling authority and Ted Baxter's lunatic megalomania. Mary, Phyllis and especially Rhoda were beloved, of course. But if you had any common sense at all, Sue Ann could be feared.

Betty White was such a comic virtuoso that she could turn around and, from 1985 to 1992, play Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," television's all-time champion of comic naivete.

White wasn't finished. "Hot in Cleveland" was yet to come. But so much of our appreciation of her versatility and comedy timing came from television's greatest starmaker of the '70s and '80s, Johnny Carson. He realized how much fun he and she and everyone else could have if she became his designated First Female Clown in comedy skits. White's archetypal next-door prettiness and comic leer were the perfect female counterpart to Carson's raffish baby-faced smirk.