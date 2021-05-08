Jeff Simon: Basking in the bombast of sports spieler Stephen A. Smith

I suspect that if you were to have Thanksgiving dinner with the real, off-camera Smith, his voice asking you to pass the cranberry sauce would be on the same volume level as his judgment of political matters.

In "Those Guys Have All the Fun," the marvelous oral history of ESPN compiled by James Andrew Miller and the late Tom Shales, we're told that right from the beginning, ESPN wanted Smith to up the level of volume and bombast.

He's certainly done that, but he's become wickedly effective and professional about putting it into a reassuring sine wave during one broadcast and not just delivering one endless explosion.

I love the NBA and I love it when it's the final third of the season and playoff time. And I love passionate commentary about off-the-field football shenanigans. My discovery of ESPN's morning celebration of it all has been one of the rare happy things to come to me during the whole tragic and dolorous horror of the pandemic closing down society and delivering human devastation. Obviously, I'd give it up in a nanosecond to have never heard the phrase "Covid-19." But with so much time on my hands, I've recently found something to pass it delightfully in the morning.

Listen carefully.

You can almost hear the NBA bring its season to a smashing few weeks of close. And off to the side you can hear the booming cannon of opinion from Stephen A., who knows exactly how much it involves – even though Howard Cosell always used to refer to sports, as a subject, as "the toy department."

