Jeff Simon: An unlikely trio of entertainers bring great productions to the small screen

Let me tell you about this season's unlikeliest trio of premium TV heroes: Jeff Bridges, Emma Thompson and Adam Sandler. Only chronological and professional happenstance could possibly have thrown those three together.

Bridges and Thompson, for one pair, are gloriously antithetical: Bridges is the epitome of slovenly American charm, Thompson the epitome of English wit, feminist soul and meticulous articulation. Sandler, the box office monster of countless adolescent comedies, couldn't possibly be more unlike both.

And yet, I would unhesitatingly recommend all three of their current works: Bridges in the FX Network's mini-series "The Old Man"; Thompson in Hulu's "Good Luck to You Leo Grande"; and Sandler in Netflix's "Hustle."

In the privacy of my own head, Bridges and Thompson at least have this in common: I would follow them anywhere. They are among my favorite living film and TV presences. Both are inimitable. Sandler has been, for most of his professional lifetime, someone I strenuously avoid, but every now and then, hugely talented and gutsy filmmakers have gotten it into their heads that his funky, post-adolescent, whiny New York street style could be turned into something uncommonly interesting on film, which they proceeded to prove.

Paul Thomas Anderson, for instance, in "Punch Drunk Love" and the Safdie Brothers recently in "Uncut Gems." And now Sandler himself has become increasingly eager to prove some bona fides in "Hustle," the best project I know about the modern 21st century NBA. (And, therefore, a welcome anodyne for those of us who feel bereft that the NBA championship season – which ended with the crowning of the Golden State Warriors – is now over.)

Among the executive producers of Sandler's love letter to the NBA is no less than LeBron James, himself a perennial Greatest of All Time candidate and, according to Forbes magazine, a current billionaire.

No small gutsiness attached itself to Bridges' and Thompson's projects – Bridges because the production had to somehow be finished despite dodging the minefield set up by Covid-19 and, worst of all, Bridges' battle with lymphoma. The fact that "The Old Man" exists at all as a finished series is a formidable achievement against no small odds.

In some ways, the bravest of the three is Thompson in "Good Luck to You Leo Grande," a very likable sample of a periodic rarity, a first-rate film actress making a serious film about female sexuality with as much frankness and even nudity as the era will permit.

Jane Fonda famously combined it with politics in the Vietnam era's "Coming Home" and, with co-star Jon Voight, took home Oscars. Voight played a paraplegic who introduced a deeply repressed wife of a Vietnam soldier to her first orgasm. The least known film, thus far, to be devoted to female sexuality was the best: Ben Lewin's "The Sessions" from 2012, starring Helen Hunt in an adaptation of a true story about a sexual surrogate who is enlisted in the cause of helping a quadriplegic polio victim "cure" the virginity he loathes so much.

I can't overstate how much I regret the obscurity that "The Sessions" has fallen into despite Hunt's Oscar nomination at the time. It is based on a true story from the essays of Mark O'Brien. I only recently discovered that the film's Australian writer/director Mark Lewin is himself a survivor of childhood polio who has used crutches his entire life.

That obscurity is understandable, though. Sex is a different subject in 2022. Old ideas have been upended. "Leo Grande" is a largely female project; Sophie Hyde is the director and the writer is actress and LGBTQ activist Sophie Brand. The film considers female satisfaction and equality with men as a right.

Thompson plays a repressed widow of a sexually straitjacketed marriage in which she had two children without ever having any sexual satisfaction of any kind. The film is about her hiring what the modern world has taken to calling a male "sex worker" to introduce her to everything her physically locked-up marriage denied her. Her guide into the world of polymorphous perversity is half her age. He's played by Irish actor Darryl McCormack.

This is Thompson exploring fully and physically what her old friend Anthony Hopkins explored psychologically in his extraordinary performance in "The Remains of the Day." Because of Thompson and McCormack, the film is nothing if not appealing and sympathetic but is not a patch on the similar but utterly haunting "The Sessions" starring Hunt, John Hawkes and William H. Macy.

The first few minutes of Bridges' "The Old Man" on FX featured one of the most brutal fight scenes I've seen on original television in years. By the time of the second installment that same night, we were well into the plot's key flashback, i.e. dire doings in the Middle East by former intelligence operative Bridges, whose vengeful Afghani victim has, at long last, located him.

It, too, is derivative of any number of movies – at the very least of Liam Neeson's hit "Taken" series wherein a senior citizen marauder proves to be a kind of Superman against all younger evildoers. The story is told with interestingly long stretches of minimal information and with the commanding screen presence of Bridges. Otherwise, I find tales of Middle Eastern flashbacks derivative of a whole genre of modern TV and mystery narrative. Bridges, and quite possibly Bridges alone, will keep me going to the end weeks from now.

The modern appearance of Sandler among the increasingly reliable actors in all of American movies is a little remarkable. "Hustle" is a cinematic love story – in this case Sandler's obvious head-over-heels love of basketball, from streetball and playground ball to the cut throat multimillion-dollar NBA.

Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia '76ers eager to become an assistant coach. But his only avenue for doing so is impressing the smarmy, self-impressed jerk (Ben Foster) who inherited the team on the sudden death of his father (Robert Duvall.) Sandler's character is told that if he can find the one key figure that will put his team over the top, a big job will be his.

It just so happens that one day in Spain, he happens to see a 6-foot-9-inch monster in a playground swatting away shots from all over as if he were the reincarnation of Bill Russell.

He's played by Utah jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez. That's nothing. The list of American basketball stars who have roles from features to cameos include Julius "Dr. J" Erving; Kenny "The Jet" Smith; Mark Johnson; Doc Rivers; Dirk Nowitzki; Allen Iverson; and Luka Doncic, not to mention some miscellaneous coaches and real street ball prodigies.

For those of us who miss the NBA's increasingly magnetic daily existence on the tube, Sandler's abject love of the sport and partnership with James is ready to stanch our regular deprivation – at least for a couple of hours.

Derivation, of course, is the name of the TV game these days. Ancestors of "Hustle" are "Rocky" but also a less-well-known and charming baseball film called "The Scout" directed by Michael Ritchie and starring Albert Brooks.

By all means, if you get the chance, see that one, too. No hurray, though. Major League Baseball is going to be on the tube through the fall.

