Jeff Preval named weekend anchor at WIVB after exiting WGRZ
Jeff Preval named weekend anchor at WIVB after exiting WGRZ

Preval, who was at WGRZ (Channel 2) for nine years, is becoming the weekend anchor at WIVB (Channel 4) and will be a reporter the other three days.

Former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) reporter Jeff Preval has joined rival WIVB-TV (Channel 4) after getting an anchor position at the CBS affiliate.

Preval, who was at Channel 2 for nine years, is becoming the weekend anchor at WIVB and will be a reporter the other three days.

Reporters don't generally switch stations in the Buffalo market unless they get more money or more opportunity to anchor.

The permanent weekend anchor position has been open since Erica Brecher left in August to become a marketing specialist at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst. Brecher also is a former WGRZ reporter who switched to WIVB after being offered an anchor role.

Abby Fridmann, who has impressed as the primary weekend fill-in since Brecher left, goes back to her regular duties at WIVB as morning weekend anchor.

A Lancaster High School and SUNY Brockport graduate who earned a master’s at Syracuse University, Fridmann also has served in other fill-in anchor roles since joining Channel 4 more than a year ago.

