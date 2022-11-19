 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Lofton takes a memorable route to cover Bills game in Detroit for CBS

Bears Lions Football

Ford Field is shown as the Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions in 2021. The Bills' Sunday game against the Browns has been moved to the stadium.

 Associated Press
James Lofton was known for running some memorable routes as a Buffalo Bills receiver.

The Hall of Famer’s route to cover the Bills game with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday as a CBS analyst ranks right up there.

James Lofton

Andrew Catalon, who is the play-by-play announcer for the game, explained this week on a radio show that Lofton and sideline reporter Amanda Balionis Renner, who both live in the San Diego area, flew to Buffalo on Thursday via a connection in Detroit.

According to Catalon, when Lofton and Renner arrived they learned the game was moved to Detroit because of the massive snowstorm in Western New York.

So, they turned around and traveled back to Detroit.

That sounds like a story that somehow will make it into Sunday’s telecast, which is carried at 1 p.m. on local CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

