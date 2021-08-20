'I brought it all, no regrets': Niagara University valedictorian on life on CBS' 'Big Brother'

Q: Which houseguest from a previous season did you most identify with before you got into the house?

A: I actually didn't identify myself with any previous houseguests, and that's the reason why I applied. I'd never seen a Britini before, you know what I mean? Obviously I've loved every single second of this journey, and my journey is not over: I'm in jury, so I get to choose who wins this game.

Q: Which houseguest from a previous season do you most identify with now that you've competed?

A: Rachel Reilly from Season 13. I had to fight since day one, and when Rachel came in she literally had to fight from the get-go to continue her game. And I really do respect that now, having been in a position where that was exactly what I had to do – not really having a choice, and having to win. I absolutely respect her game even more than I did before because now I understand that pressure.

Q: What was different than you thought it would be when you were watching it on TV?