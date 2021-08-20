'I brought it all, no regrets': Niagara University valedictorian on life on CBS' 'Big Brother'

She was evicted from "Big Brother," but she's not headed home to Niagara Falls just yet.
Niagara University valedictorian Britini D’Angelo was voted out during the CBS reality game show's Thursday night episode, but made it far enough into the game to win a coveted spot on "the jury" – a group of evicted houseguests that ultimately votes together to decide which of the two remaining house guests deserves the win.
D'Angelo was known on the show as something of a human exclamation point: She was energetic, gregarious and occasionally busted into freestyle rap. But, after facing tough circumstances in the game, she ended up spending a lot of her air time in tears.
Tears dried, she was excited to connect with her hometown paper while sequestered in the California jury house Friday.
Q: How did your autism help or hinder you?
A: I always say that my autism is my superpower and it definitely was in this game. I was able to read people like books.
I had applied behavior analysis therapy 40 hours a week and speech therapy five hours a week from the time I was 2 years old to about 4 1/2. What I learned was how to read faces, how to read social cues and understand what people are saying. I was able to read through everyone's fakeness and lies like that. It was so easy for me. Especially being on the block, it was a great tool for me to use when I was in my most vulnerable positions.
Q: Which houseguest from a previous season did you most identify with before you got into the house?
Support Local Journalism
A: I actually didn't identify myself with any previous houseguests, and that's the reason why I applied. I'd never seen a Britini before, you know what I mean? Obviously I've loved every single second of this journey, and my journey is not over: I'm in jury, so I get to choose who wins this game.
Q: Which houseguest from a previous season do you most identify with now that you've competed?
A: Rachel Reilly from Season 13. I had to fight since day one, and when Rachel came in she literally had to fight from the get-go to continue her game. And I really do respect that now, having been in a position where that was exactly what I had to do – not really having a choice, and having to win. I absolutely respect her game even more than I did before because now I understand that pressure.
Q: What was different than you thought it would be when you were watching it on TV?
A: Oh, for sure the competitions and how long the competitions take. I thought they took forever; they really don't. It's like 5 minutes tops. We'd be like, "Yeah, we're gonna be out there for hours!" and then they would be over with in a second. We would be like, "Oh, OK, never mind. We're just going back in the house?"
I definitely think that and the amount of pressure you feel immediately when you walk in that house.
Q: What did the Niagara Falls girl inside you bring to the game?
A: I definitely brought a waterfall of emotions, let me tell you that. I was nominated for eviction four out of the six weeks I was in the house, so I experienced a waterfall of emotions.
But more than that, I feel like what I brought to the house was my vibrancy, my positivity and my energy and just my love of life. Even [host] Julie Chen said that I was such a light on the show, and that watching me just gave her pure joy because of how excited and how passionate I am about "Big Brother." So for me that meant the absolute world. So I think that's exactly what I brought to the game – and my competitive spirit because your girl bested that veto competition. I brought it all, no regrets.