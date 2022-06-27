Hulu's amusing 'Only Murders' returns as relief from serious world events

Everybody seemed to love the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” starring Steve Martin, his good friend and comedy show partner Martin Short and former Disney star Selena Gomez.

It was recently nominated in the outstanding new program category by the Television Critics Association, of which I am a member, and is sure to get some Emmy nominations.

I was only mildly amused when season 1 of the comic crime series premiered in late August 2021 as two of “The Three Amigos” in the classic 1986 film teamed up with a younger third amigo, Selena Gomez.

My review of the parody – from Martin, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman – of all the crime podcasts making noise across the country was positive, but not exactly a rave.

Here are samples of what I wrote about season 1:

“I just wish I had as much fun watching the eight episodes made available for review as Short and Martin seemed to have had making it.”

“The episodes are frequently amusing and clever, but never hilarious, as they poke fun at the podcast practice of ending each episode with a dramatic cliffhanger and dealing with the crazed fans that podcasts attract.”

In hindsight, I misjudged the viewing climate.

“Murders” came at the perfect time for light entertainment starring two comic icons who have toured the country together with an act that they brought to Buffalo in 2018 and can be seen on Netflix in “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life.”

Season 1 was a distraction from world events. Starting Tuesday, it will be a test of whether the climate for season two of the Three Amigos is quite the same.

Considering world events have only gotten worse in the last year, “Murders” is likely to become a welcome relief again.

You don’t have to have seen season 1 to enjoy the new season. You might even enjoy it more if you haven’t seen the first season. That way, it may appear to be more fresh this time around.

Hulu again made eight of the series’ 10 episodes available for review, with an advisory of what spoilers can’t be revealed. Two episodes premiere Tuesday, with episodes arriving weekly after that.

I laughed at being admonished about not revealing spoilers.

The thing about “Murders” is that solving the crime – in this case who killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the annoying, rule-following board president of the apartment building Arconia – is secondary to the antics of Short, Martin and Gomez and the secondary characters.

Bunny isn’t all bad. It turns out she is a fan of the New York Knicks.

After eight episodes, I have no idea who the killer is and don’t really care. This isn’t Agatha Christie, which is probably why I didn’t love season 1 as much as many other people.

Martin stars as Charles, a former TV star of a crime series who hasn’t learned how to spot a two-way mirror during an interrogation. Short is Oliver, an over-the-top theatrical director with shaky finances whose philosophy is “I’d rather be dead than boring.” Gomez is Mabel, a podcast fan who would prefer to have “a life away from death,” rather than trying to solve a second murder in the Manhattan apartment building where they live. She is nicknamed “Bloody Mabel” this season because she is a person of interest in the case after being discovered with blood on her shirt and a knife in her hand while being next to a dead Bunny.

It was much more amusing to meet the trio in season one than it is to see how little they’ve changed in season two.

Tina Fey plays an obnoxious, unscrupulous, rival podcast host. Amy Schumer, Michael Rapoport and Shirley MacLaine also are along for the ride this time. Nathan Lane returns as the theatrical producer who financed Oliver’s biggest Broadway flop. There also is a surprise returnee who I am not able to reveal. One of the fans of the trio’s podcast who essentially are like the balcony critics, Statler and Waldorf, on “The Muppets,” has a slightly bigger role.

I expected more from Schumer, whose best line is at the expense of writer-producer Judd Apatow, who directed her 2015 film “Trainwreck.” Schumer seems to be taking the role of Sting, the celebrity who lived in the apartment building last season.

When MacLaine showed up in episode two, my initial reaction was, “is that Shirley MacLaine?” It has been 62 years since she starred in the classic film “The Apartment.”

At 30 to 35 minutes, the surprises and red herrings in the episodes involving a parrot, a stolen painting and a secret passageway fly by quickly. There is a good deal of celebrity name dropping (Vanilla Ice, Judy Dench, Judy Garland, Orson Welles, Suzanne Somers, Katharine Graham, Darth Vader) and numerous amusing, inside baseball TV references, including this nugget from Oliver (Short): “Second seasons are tough.”

There are some family issues and a romance that don’t really add much, but the comic discussions between Oliver and Charles about their knee issues in episode eight should resonate with older viewers.

I suppose I’ll be in the minority again.

Oliver is right. Second seasons are tough. “Only Murders” remains amusing, but as easy to forget as the sequels to summer movie hits that don’t live up to the original but are bankable because of name recognition.

