HLN series is latest to deal with 'Escape from Dannemora' this Sunday

Cable television continues to find more ways to address the 2015 prison break from the Clinton Correctional Facility that captured the nation’s attention.

The 9 p.m. Sunday episode of HLN’s longest-running original series, “How It Really Happened with Hill Harper,” focuses on the prison break by a former Western New Yorker and another inmate who were the subjects of a popular Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora.”

The two-hour HLN documentary, “How It Really Happened: Escape from Dannemora” hosted by Harper (“The Good Doctor”), deals with the escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in June 2015 by former Tonawanda resident Richard Matt, a double murderer, and David Sweat, a cop killer.

After three weeks on the loose, Matt was eventually shot and killed when confronted by law enforcement and Sweat was recaptured.

Matt's daughter, Jamie Scalise of North Tonawanda, appears in the documentary. She co-authored a book, “He’s Out!” with former Buffalo News sportswriter Bob DiCesare dealing with her interest in the life of a father she had barely known, his crimes and the prison escape.

Buffalo News reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel also are scheduled to appear in the Sunday episode.