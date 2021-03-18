HLN series is latest to deal with 'Escape from Dannemora' this Sunday

Cable television continues to find more ways to address the 2015 prison break from the Clinton Correctional Facility that captured the nation’s attention.
The 9 p.m. Sunday episode of HLN’s longest-running original series, “How It Really Happened with Hill Harper,” focuses on the prison break by a former Western New Yorker and another inmate who were the subjects of a popular Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora.”
The two-hour HLN documentary, “How It Really Happened: Escape from Dannemora” hosted by Harper (“The Good Doctor”), deals with the escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility in June 2015 by former Tonawanda resident Richard Matt, a double murderer, and David Sweat, a cop killer.
After three weeks on the loose, Matt was eventually shot and killed when confronted by law enforcement and Sweat was recaptured.
Matt's daughter, Jamie Scalise of North Tonawanda, appears in the documentary. She co-authored a book, “He’s Out!” with former Buffalo News sportswriter Bob DiCesare dealing with her interest in the life of a father she had barely known, his crimes and the prison escape.
Buffalo News reporters Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel also are scheduled to appear in the Sunday episode.
Here is HLN’s summary of the episode: “Two dangerous killers break out of one of New York State’s toughest prisons. Convicted murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat cut through steel walls, crawl through steam pipes, and snake their way through a maze of tunnels on their way to freedom. Who are these men? How did they mastermind their plan? How much help did they have? And – would they ever be captured?”
Of course, anyone who watched the 2018 Showtime series directed by Ben Stiller that starred Benicio del Toro as Matt, Paul Dano as Sweat and Patricia Arquette as a female prison guard who helped the convicts, Joyce (Tilly) Mitchell, knows the answers. The actors all received Emmy nominations. The series received 12 Emmy nominations in all, including one for best limited series.
Arquette won a 2019 Golden Globe for her role as Mitchell in the category of best actress in a miniseries or motion picture for TV.
A 2017 Lifetime movie, “New York Prison Break: The Joyce Mitchell Story,” was hardly an award-winner. Penelope Ann Miller starred as Mitchell, Myk Watford as Matt and Joe Anderson as Sweat. Lifetime also carried a documentary, “Biography Presents: Joyce Mitchell and the New York Prison Break.”