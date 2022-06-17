Hall of Fame reporter Al Vaughters to retire from WIVB

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) reporter Al Vaughters was one of six news veterans in an August 2020 column who addressed delaying the “R” word: retirement.

Back then, when Vaughters was 68, he said he received the Rick Jeanneret treatment: Viewers kept telling him not to retire.

Less than two years later, Vaughters is joining the voice of the Buffalo Sabres in retirement.

He becomes the third newsperson on the August 2020 list of six to retire this year, following WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Keith Radford and Jeanneret.

The remaining three on the list who are still working are WIVB co-anchors Jacquie Walker and Don Postles and WKBW feature reporter Mike Randall.

Vaughters announced on the station Thursday night that he will be retiring in two weeks after 28 years at the station, 25 as the "Call 4 Action" reporter.

Vaughters is retiring a year after he was a member of the 2021 Class of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and two years after he said this about retirement: “I only think about retiring when people on the street tell me I better not retire, and that is the main reason I have not hung up the microphone, yet. I am blessed to be able to tell newsworthy stories of people who need help and all they need is a microphone — Call 4 Action's microphone — to have their voices heard in a way most of us can relate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“The job also gives me a chance to hang out with all the young people in the newsroom. How else would I learn about all the new technology and iPhone apps? Heck, retirement would most likely mean hanging out with other retirees. What we would we talk about? Aches and pains, Medicare, Social Security, and early bird specials, and that would be the fun stuff."

As WIVB’s Call 4 Action reporter, Vaughters fights for people with legal issues they can’t resolve themselves. His work with People Inc. and SABAH speaks to his involvement with people living with disabilities.

Walker and Postles praised Vaughters as he made the announcement on Channel 4’s set.

His announcement later led to several tributes from current and former WIVB staffers on Twitter. Here is a sampling:

“Countless News 4 viewers have been helped by Al over 25+ years,” tweeted Walker. “We’re all lucky to have worked with him.”

“We love you, Al,” tweeted WKBW-TV news director Aaron Mason, who used to work at Channel 4. “May your retirement be full of joy.”

“Al Vaughters is one of the kindest, hardest working people I have ever met,” tweeted former Channel 4 producer Jamie Hoskins, now an executive news producer at a Washington, D.C., station. “He helped so many WNYers, many of those stories never made it to air. I am so grateful that for 4 years I was able to see the incredible impact he’s made on WNY.”

“A true broadcast journalism icon,” wrote Hayden Ristevski, now an anchor at WDRB in Louisville, Ky. “I watched and learned from Al growing up and as an intern at News 4. He is as good as they get.”

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.