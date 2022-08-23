Good news for Gabby: Channel 4's Mediak exiting to be main morning anchor in bigger market

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and WNLO-TV (CW 23) reporter and fill-in anchor Gabrielle Mediak is leaving the local stations owned by Nexstar to become the main morning anchor in a slightly bigger market.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision to leave my hometown,” said Mediak in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “But it is a career opportunity I couldn’t pass up that will allow me to continue to grow as an anchor.”

Mediak, perhaps best known for her "Good News with Gabby" features, said her new job is in a Top 40 market but declined to reveal the city or station. Buffalo is No. 52.

A native of Lancaster and SUNY Buffalo State graduate who has been at the Nexstar stations for almost four years, Mediak announced on Twitter Monday night that she is leaving at the end of the week in what she called “bittersweet news.” (Full disclosure: Mediak took one of my courses at Buffalo State.)

“I’m so grateful to have told the stories of incredible people in the community I grew up in,” tweeted Mediak. “It was a dream for me to work at the legacy station I watched as a little girl. ‘Good News with Gabby’ allowed me to shine a light on all the amazing things happening in our backyards. Buffalo is and will forever be my home. This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Mediak’s announcement came on the day that Channel 4’s new news director, Brianne Betts, started at the station.

Betts has plenty of jobs to fill. Mediak’s exit follows the recent departures of “Wake Up!” anchor Melanie Orlins, morning reporter Jhas Williams and sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson.

They have left for a variety of reasons – better jobs, better life/family balance and better pay among them.

Williams' role as morning traffic anchor and reporter has been filled by Chelsea Lovell, who began last week. Lovell comes from the Nexstar station shuttle in Elmira, WETM, where she has been the last two years. According to a WETM biography, Lovell is a Queens native and graduate of the University of Miami, where she majored in broadcast journalism with minors in public relations and dance.

WETM has long been a farm team of sorts for the Buffalo stations. WIVB’s recent hires from the Elmira station include 4 and 7 p.m. weekday co-anchor Jordan Norkus and reporter Tara Lynch.