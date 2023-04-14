The host and executive producer of “Good Deeds Buffalo,” a good news program carried by WBBZ-TV weekly on Saturday mornings, has announced he is pulling the program off the air “due to recent public comments against members of the LGTBQ+ Community” by station owner Phil Arno.

Jordan James, the show’s executive producer and host, was referring to comments made by Arno in a recent post on his own Facebook page in which the station owner entered a national controversy concerning a transgender spokesperson for a beer company.

A digital ad carried on social media that features a transgender person and well-known TikToker, Dylan Mulvaney, has sparked outrage among conservatives and led to anti-trans backlash. For example, Kid Rock shot up cases of the beer in protest.

“If you approve of their new spokesperson, a guy pretending to be a woman trying to convince you that it is fashionable and desirable to drink the beer, then support these products,” Arno wrote on the Facebook post. “If you think there is something destructive to our society and culture in this effort, then you should express that by avoiding their products. Please make a statement on what you think is in the best interests of our country and our children.”

Arno did not return several telephone calls for comment about his post and James’ decision to leave the station.

But the station’s production and promotion manager, John DiSciullo, confirmed the owner posted the message on Facebook and released a statement separating the station owner's comments from the station's conduct.

“The post was made by Phil Arno on his personal social media page, with his opinion," wrote DiSciullo. "The WBBZ-TV team has supported, and will continue to support, the LGBTQ+, and all facets, of our community.”

“The first part (of the post) is what really angered me,” James said in a telephone interview. “He started out the conversation by calling a transgender woman a man dressing up in female’s clothes for pretend. He is purposely misgendering the person from the start of the conversation. He worded it in a certain way that he was trying to spark conversation and anger, even bringing in children in the conversation.”

James noted that one survey reports about 30% of LGTBQ+ students face bullying and feel unsafe and uncomfortable going to school.

“That is unacceptable,” he added. “Comments such as Arno’s are reasons that kids feel unsafe in our communities.”

In an earlier statement announcing his removal of “Good Deeds” from the WBBZ lineup, James wrote: “Mr. Arno’s comments, which includes depicting transgenderism as ‘destructive to our society and culture’ are anti-LGBTQ+ in nature. Statements such as these generate HATE and may provoke dangers that are dangerous and target LGBTQ+ people. As a longtime LGBTQ+ advocate and the creator of a program that celebrates kindness, I am unable to stand by or associate myself with hateful, divisive comments and language that not only cause emotional pain but also may cause physical harm or even death through violence.

“And as a member of the LGBTQ+ Community, I have personally felt profound fear that I would be the target of a hate crime because of who I am. Comments such as those made by Mr. Arno on social media are traumatic and a reminder to anyone who, because of who they are, has felt vulnerable and threatened.

“In addition, as the founder of Blood is Blood, a group that seeks to end discrimination when it comes to blood donations from the LGBTQ+ Community, there is no question that this is the right decision.”

James added that he will seek a new media partner for “Good Deeds Buffalo,” which he said, “celebrates good news, the best people and the best news about Western New York.”

The program has aired on WBBZ for almost three years. James buys the time from the station for the half-hour program and recoups the cost with sponsorships. He was not paid by the station.