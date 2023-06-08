At Sacred Heart Academy, Karen Graci was literally a “Funny Girl.”

Graci played Fanny Brice – Barbra Streisand’s role on Broadway – in the high school production.

Since then, the Depew native has been a funny girl with the Second City comedy improv group in Chicago and Las Vegas, leading to a writing career in Los Angeles.

Her latest project is being story editor of Disney's animated comedy-adventure “Hailey’s On It!," which premieres Thursday 8 on the Disney Channel. More episodes will appear on the streaming site Disney+ on Friday.

The show is described in a release as following Hailey, “a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging – and sometimes impractical – tasks in order to save the world.”

Graci was anything but risk averse.

She is a shining example for anyone who takes a career risk and follows their heart. In Graci’s case, that was deciding to work in sketch comedy and television rather than take a more traditional job.

She got the comedy and writing bug at Sacred Heart, where she graduated in 1991. She was student council president and involved in the plays and the musicals “Funny Girl,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

She said Miss Maloney, who taught English, was one of two teachers that inspired her.

“My most influential teacher was Lauren Hess,” said Graci in a Zoom interview. “She was a theater and musical teacher and the one who encouraged me that I had talent. She believed in me. With that kind of encouragement, it really built my confidence, which I think you need when you are very vulnerable in your high school years.”

After high school graduation, the daughter of Kathleen and Carmelo (Carl) Graci, went to American University and earned a degree in 1995 in international relations. She minored in Russian and spent a semester abroad in Russia.

She also started an improv group, which couldn’t be more different from her college studies.

“It was post-Cold War,” she explained. “It was just fascinating what was unknown. And when I went to American, I was able to do the plays and also what I thought was going to be my career. I didn’t have to choose until I graduated.”

“I thought I was going to law school,” said Graci. “I don’t regret not going. I have actually combined a lot of the things that I love. I got to perform internationally. Truthfully, if you don’t know about what is going on in the world or what is going on around you, it is really hard to be good at comedy. Because you have to have a point of view.”

After graduation, she took a “normal” consulting job in the Watergate building, which almost seems like a joke to her now.

Then she auditioned for the role as Hero for the national tour of “Much Ado About Nothing” and got the job.

“I went on the road for a year, and it was then that I realized I really missed and loved the comedy,” she said. “I felt the pull to go to Chicago and just try it. I didn’t want to live in regret. Before I am married with a mortgage or kids, let’s take these risks and move to Chicago to study improv.”

She performed with three major improvs in Chicago, including the famed Second City. She also met her husband, writer-performer Brian Shortall there. They have two children.

Graci worked during the day, took weekend classes and saw shows at night.

“I hoped there would be a career at the end of it because nobody goes into improv for the money,” she explained. “I trusted the fact that something good would come from it.”

She pretty quickly was hired for the national touring company of Second City and performed in Vienna, Austria and Hawaii and did a USO tour in the Middle East over the span of a year and a half. That led to a promotion to the Second City main stage at the Flamingo in Vegas. She still performs at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles when her writing jobs allow it.

She has written dramas and live-action comedy, but has the most success in animation.

Her first job in animation came from an executive, Katie Krentz, who wanted to meet improvisers with creative ideas. Krentz was looking for 10-minute pitches for animated series intended for boys aged 6 through 10.

“I felt I don’t have a show idea,” she recalled. “But I am going to sign up and I will when the meeting comes and sure enough I did.”

Krentz loved the idea, which led to a development deal with Cartoon Network.

She has been able to work during the current writer’s strike because Disney+ is covered by a preexisting animation guild contract.

“I am a proud WGA member,” she added. “I have been going to picket. I am very pro-union.”

She also is very pro-Buffalo Bills. She wears Bills clothing all around Los Angeles and attended last season’s opener against the then defending Super Bowl champion – Los Angeles Rams.

“It is in my blood,” said Graci. “I live and die by them … I have a (Stefon) Diggs jersey, but I still wear my Bruce Smith jersey.”

Graci’s first staff animation job was as part of the team for “Tuca & Bertie,” voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, for Netflix.

“I loved that show so much I was so bummed when they canceled it,” said Graci. “Fortunately, it had another life for a couple of more seasons on Adult Swim.”

Now as story editor of “Hailey’s,” she is basically the head writer. She writes scripts, takes the first pass of every premise, curates every outline of every script and then joins in building and creating the show’s arc.

She relates to the premise that has Hailey facing challenges and trying to save the world as a young person. Hailey is played by Aulii Cravalho, who was the title character in Disney animated movie “Moana.”

“Even though it focuses on a 14-year girl, basically her whole life she has been an overthinker and less of a doer,” explained Graci.

She made a list of things she someday wanted to do.

“Hailey is a very relatable girl in that she has big dreams, but she doesn’t know how to do it and isn’t sure she can do it.”

Sarah Chalke (“Roseanne,” “Scrubs”) is the voice of a professor in the future who inspires Hailey with a simple message: “She basically tells her, you know that to-do list you’ve been writing for years?” said Graci. “You have to do all those things.”

“It turns out by a series of events that to-do list will save the world,” she said.

“At its core, it is about facing the things you said you were going to do or wanted to do and having to do them,” said Graci.

That sounds pretty much what Graci has done since graduating from Sacred Heart.