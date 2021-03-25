Fox affiliate WUTV planning its own hourlong 10 p.m. newscast

The local Fox affiliate WUTV is planning to start its own hourlong newscast at 10 p.m. July 1 and dropping the half hour WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) newscast that it has carried for about eight years in the time period.

Nick Magnini, the general manager of WUTV and sister station WNYO-TV, confirmed the plans made by the station owned by Sinclair Broadcasting. He added the newscast will run from Monday through Sunday.

The station is advertising for an experienced news manager.

Here’s what the job post says: “This is the perfect position for a person who wants to run their own news operation as a news director one day. We need a manager who doesn’t follow the pack of journalists. We are looking for a person who understands we need to be distinctive, disrupting, impactful and innovative with our production.

“We want someone with an investigative mind who finds original, impactful stories that hold the powers accountable, ask tough questions, question the answers, follow how tax dollars are being spent and keep an eye on government to make sure it is doing its job. We need someone with the discipline to make this happen on all screens every day! We want someone who can persuade the team to follow their lead.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month