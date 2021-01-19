Former WGRZ reporter Emily Lampa to replace Pellegrino as co-host of 'AM Buffalo'

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) has found its replacement for retired “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino and she has worked in the market before.

Former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Emily Lampa, who took a personal leave from Channel 7’s rival in July, will join Channel 7’s hybrid news, lifestyle and advertising 10 a.m. program on Feb. 1 with co-host Melanie Camp.

Pellegrino left the program in late December after 30 years as host.

In July, Lampa confirmed on Twitter that she was “taking a break from news right now to focus on my family. I’m thankful for WGRZ’s understanding and I feel extremely blessed to have been able to tell WNY’s stories for the past three years.”

In a Channel 7 release, Lampa said she was “excited” to join “AM Buffalo,” praised its “impressive” legacy and thanked Pellegrino “for setting the TV show hosting bar high over the past three decades. It will be an honor, and a challenge to fill those beautiful shoes!”

She also praised Camp, who joined the program almost a year ago, saying her “endearing nature and positive energy is unmatched in this market.”