Former WGRZ reporter Emily Lampa to replace Pellegrino as co-host of 'AM Buffalo'

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) has found its replacement for retired “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino and she has worked in the market before.
Former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Emily Lampa, who took a personal leave from Channel 7’s rival in July, will join Channel 7’s hybrid news, lifestyle and advertising 10 a.m. program on Feb. 1 with co-host Melanie Camp.
Pellegrino left the program in late December after 30 years as host.
In July, Lampa confirmed on Twitter that she was “taking a break from news right now to focus on my family. I’m thankful for WGRZ’s understanding and I feel extremely blessed to have been able to tell WNY’s stories for the past three years.”
In a Channel 7 release, Lampa said she was “excited” to join “AM Buffalo,” praised its “impressive” legacy and thanked Pellegrino “for setting the TV show hosting bar high over the past three decades. It will be an honor, and a challenge to fill those beautiful shoes!”
She also praised Camp, who joined the program almost a year ago, saying her “endearing nature and positive energy is unmatched in this market.”
The “AM” role will be markedly different for Lampa than her role for three years at Channel 2, where she was investigative reporter and a fill-in anchor with a reassuring personality.
Before joining Channel 2, the New Jersey native worked at television stations in Salisbury, Md., and Orlando, Fla.
Her hiring also is a departure from the previous “AM Buffalo” hosts, who were more known here for their personalities and feature reports than for covering news. They included Pellegrino, Cindy Abbott Letro, Drew Kahn, Jon Summers and the late Brian Kahle (who became a strong interviewer and eventually joined the news department).
Sue Dobmeier, a veteran Channel 7 staffer who recently became the executive producer of the morning program, indicated the program will change once Lampa arrives in early February.
“We have some great ideas that will shape the future of the show and I believe Emily and Mel will make a fantastic team together,” said Dobmeier in the release.