 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former WGRZ reporter Emily Lampa to replace Pellegrino as co-host of 'AM Buffalo'
0 comments
top story

Former WGRZ reporter Emily Lampa to replace Pellegrino as co-host of 'AM Buffalo'

Support this work for $1 a month
Emily-Lampa.jpg

Emily Lampa was with WGRZ (Channel 2) for three years.

 WGRZ

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) has found its replacement for retired “AM Buffalo” host Linda Pellegrino and she has worked in the market before.

Former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchor-reporter Emily Lampa, who took a personal leave from Channel 7’s rival in July, will join Channel 7’s hybrid news, lifestyle and advertising 10 a.m. program on Feb. 1 with co-host Melanie Camp.

Pellegrino left the program in late December after 30 years as host.

In July, Lampa confirmed on Twitter that she was “taking a break from news right now to focus on my family. I’m thankful for WGRZ’s understanding and I feel extremely blessed to have been able to tell WNY’s stories for the past three years.”

In a Channel 7 release, Lampa said she was “excited” to join “AM Buffalo,” praised its “impressive” legacy and thanked Pellegrino “for setting the TV show hosting bar high over the past three decades. It will be an honor, and a challenge to fill those beautiful shoes!”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

She also praised Camp, who joined the program almost a year ago, saying her “endearing nature and positive energy is unmatched in this market.”

The “AM” role will be markedly different for Lampa than her role for three years at Channel 2, where she was investigative reporter and a fill-in anchor with a reassuring personality.

Before joining Channel 2, the New Jersey native worked at television stations in Salisbury, Md., and Orlando, Fla.

Her hiring also is a departure from the previous “AM Buffalo” hosts, who were more known here for their personalities and feature reports than for covering news. They included Pellegrino, Cindy Abbott Letro, Drew Kahn, Jon Summers and the late Brian Kahle (who became a strong interviewer and eventually joined the news department).

Sue Dobmeier, a veteran Channel 7 staffer who recently became the executive producer of the morning program, indicated the program will change once Lampa arrives in early February.

“We have some great ideas that will shape the future of the show and I believe Emily and Mel will make a fantastic team together,” said Dobmeier in the release.

0 comments

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Crown’ and ‘Ozark’ lead the 2021 Critics Choice Awards TV nominees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News