Former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) meteorologist Elyse Smith has another reason to smile.

According to sources, Smith, who had a perpetual smile on her face during three years giving weather reports at the station, is headed to a station in Houston, a Top 10 TV market. It is unclear which station in the Texas city will be her new TV home and when she will work.

Smith hasn’t announced where she is going, which usually means the station where she is headed hasn’t told the person she is replacing.

Smith was given a brief on-air goodbye at 11 p.m. Friday, where she repeated the comments she made earlier in the day praising her time in Buffalo.

In her announcement on social media networks, Smith wrote: “Today is my last day at WGRZ. Moving to Buffalo was the best choice I could have made. Here I became the meteorologist I’ve dreamed of being since I was a little girl. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms … this place felt like home for the past three years.”

She started at the station as a weekend meteorologist but more than a year ago was moved to weekdays when Heather Waldman left the station to move with her husband to California. Waldman now works at KCRA in Sacramento.

Smith was never given that weekdays job permanently. Waldman’s opening finally was filled last week with the hiring of Jennifer Stanonis, whose departure as weekend meteorologist led to Smith’s hiring.

General Manager Mark Manders wrote in an email that Smith’s replacement hasn’t been hired yet.

Channel 2’s owner, Tegna, is still waiting to complete a sale announced more than a year ago to hedge fund Standard General, which in late March reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission over its decision to hold hearings on its plan to buy the television operator.

The delay of the sale may have also delayed Tegna stations – it manages 64 in 51 TV markets – from hiring or promoting people.