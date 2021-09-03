Former meteorologist Andrew Baglini joins 26 Shirts as marketing specialist

Former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist Andrew Baglini has taken a marketing job outside of television.

Baglini, who left WIVB last month, announced his new job on Twitter.

“Since moving to Buffalo seven years ago, this city has welcomed my family & me with open arms,” he wrote. “All I want to do is give back to the community any way I can, and now I’ll be able to that professionally. I’m thrilled to announce I’m joining @26 Shirts as a marketing specialist.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

26 Shirts describes itself “as a social good project started by Del Reid, co-founder of the 'Bills Mafia' movement on social media, and Dan Gigante, founder of You and Who, to help families and charitable foundations in need. Our primary focus is needs associated with health/medical concerns, or unexpected family emergencies.”

WIVB anchor-reporter Erica Brecher exiting station to take a public relations job Brecher’s decision to leave came less than a week after her husband, WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini, announced that his final day at the station is Wednesday.

Baglini’s wife, former WIVB anchor-reporter Erica Brecher, also recently left the station to become a marketing specialist. She is working at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst.

Brecher joined WIVB three years ago after four years as a reporter at rival station WGRZ. Baglini left Channel 4 after seven years at the station.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.