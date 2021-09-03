 Skip to main content
Former meteorologist Andrew Baglini joins 26 Shirts as marketing specialist
Andrew Baglini has followed wife Erica Brecher out of the news business.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist Andrew Baglini has taken a marketing job outside of television.

Baglini, who left WIVB last month, announced his new job on Twitter.

“Since moving to Buffalo seven years ago, this city has welcomed my family & me with open arms,” he wrote. “All I want to do is give back to the community any way I can, and now I’ll be able to that professionally. I’m thrilled to announce I’m joining @26 Shirts as a marketing specialist.”

26 Shirts describes itself “as a social good project started by Del Reid, co-founder of the 'Bills Mafia' movement on social media, and Dan Gigante, founder of You and Who, to help families and charitable foundations in need. Our primary focus is needs associated with health/medical concerns, or unexpected family emergencies.”

Baglini’s wife, former WIVB anchor-reporter Erica Brecher, also recently left the station to become a marketing specialist. She is working at Excelsior Orthopaedics in Amherst.

Brecher joined WIVB three years ago after four years as a reporter at rival station WGRZ. Baglini left Channel 4 after seven years at the station.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament

