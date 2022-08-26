Erik Brady: You've seen 'The Bear'; now meet the Canadian chef who made it feel real

FORT ERIE, Ont. – Kill the fatted calf. The prodigal son is come home.

Matty Matheson has returned to Fort Erie after decades of dissolution in the big city. Maybe you don’t know about him, but lots of Canadians do.

He made his name as a chef at top Toronto restaurants, then achieved international renown for his crazed cooking shows on Vice and his own YouTube channel. He’s got a best-selling cookbook, a cookware line and 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Many millennials on both sides of the border eat up his bearish, larger-then-life persona.

And “The Bear” is North America’s hit TV show of the summer. Much of the credit for its critical acclaim belongs to Matheson, 40, who is a co-producer of the FX dramedy, as well as the consulting chef responsible for its frenetic verisimilitude. Matheson also plays Neil Fak, the show’s tattooed handyman. The tats, and the mad energy he brings to the role, are all his own.

The show, which streams on Hulu, stars Jeremy Allen White as a talented chef who leaves the world of fine dining to come home to run the family sandwich shop in Chicago after his brother kills himself. Subtract the suicide, and you have something a little like Matheson’s own story: He made his name in fine dining in Toronto, then came home during the pandemic to raise his family in Fort Erie — and to open a funky takeout joint on Central Avenue, not far from the Peace Bridge.

Matty Matheson’s Meat + Three does not serve the sloppy Italian beef sandwiches that are at the heart of the TV show, but you will find other fare for carnivores: brisket, ribs, fried chicken and more. Just don’t come looking for salads. (Meat-and-three restaurants, where customers choose their meat and three side dishes, are a staple of the southern United States that Matheson has imported to southern Ontario.)

As it happens, my wife and I are currently spending our annual two weeks of heaven on the near Canadian shore of Lake Erie. I tried to talk with Matheson for this column, but a spokesperson said by email that he is too busy for the next couple of months to take even a few minutes to chat.

Fair enough. We can tell his story through interviews he has given to other publications over the years. And, oh my, he has quite the story to tell.

Born in New Brunswick in 1982. Moved to Fort Erie at age 11. Asked to leave his public high school after a fight-filled freshman year. Graduated from Lakeshore Catholic, in Port Colborne, as the only boy with green hair. Did well at Humber College’s culinary school in Toronto – the first good grades of his life – but dropped out a couple of weeks before graduation to tour with a metal band. (He was “more a mascot than a roadie,” wrote Courtney Shea in Toronto Life magazine, in that “he wasn’t allowed to carry instruments because he was usually too drunk.”)

Returned to Toronto and found work at a succession of restaurants with top chefs who taught him some deep secrets of the culinary arts. Got famous. Partied (a lot). Nearly died of a heart attack at age 29. Swore off drink and drugs – for a few weeks.

“For a lot of people, a heart attack in your 20s would be a wake-up call,” wrote Shea, “but for Matheson, the near-death incident served to justify his crazy behavior.” She quoted a Matheson friend: “Matty thought he was indestructible. He thought, ‘I had a heart attack and it didn’t kill me. Give me more coke!’ ”

At last, his friends and family, including his restaurant bosses, staged an intervention. And somehow, he beat his demons. By then he was set to star in his own cooking-and-travel show on Viceland TV, and he wondered if he would be able to bring his customary manic charisma to the screen while sober. As it turned out, yes.

The show’s title, “Dead Set on Life,” is based on a song about Matheson by Cancer Bats, a Canadian metal band. Some of the lyrics:

The day the doctor told me

Son, you’re gonna die

If you continue to live like this

You’ve got another year at best.

I decided then and there to get

Dead set on living.

The letters DSOL, for the show and the song, are tattooed across Matheson’s right knuckles.

“One look at Matty and you know the dude loves ink,” wrote Ryan Unger in Mashed.com, a New York-based foodie website. “Nearly every inch of his skin screams it.”

In one episode of “Dead Set on Life,” in 2016, Matheson made chili at his first Buffalo Bills tailgate. You can see some of that here. (Warning: He tosses F-bombs as easily as Josh Allen throws long bombs.)

Matheson and his wife, Trish Spencer, have been sweethearts since they began dating as teens. They came home to Fort Erie to raise their kids. They have three.

“The Bear” is Matheson’s other baby. He was on the set for the filming of its eight episodes, there to act in a supporting role – and also, crucially, to ensure the authenticity of the show’s pressure-cooker atmosphere.

“Almost no chef contributed to the show’s depiction more than cookbook author, restaurateur and bombastic host, Matty Matheson,” wrote Stephanie Breijo in the Los Angeles Times when the show debuted in June. “Bringing the excitable, positive, borderline-erratic energy to ‘The Bear’ that helped catapult his own cooking shows to international fandom, social media superstardom and a slew of brand collaborations, Matheson, who plays handyman Neil Fak, helped demonstrate cooking procedure and method, aiding and bettering White.”

White, the show’s star, told the Times that sometimes Matheson would ask the cameras to stop and “he would be like, ‘No, man, you want to do it like this,’ and he would cook the whole thing from beginning to end – because that’s his nature – and then I would have to tell him, ‘Hey, man … just give me some pointers but please don’t cook the whole thing.’ ”

Critics love “The Bear,” which has been renewed for a second season. Rolling Stone calls it “the show of the summer.” The Atlantic says “series that are this thoughtful – this sly and tender and artful – are rare enough to be relished.” The New York Times calls it “one of the most vivid, authentic portrayals of what it’s like to work in food service.”

Matheson told the newspaper that he wanted an accurate, unpretty representation of what he calls “this amazing, beautiful ... industry,” except that the Times used the actual barnyard adjective. That’s how Matheson talks. Toronto Life, in its 2016 profile, estimated that he averaged 150 expletives per episode on his old Vice show.

Matheson refrained from cuss words (and punctuation) in this tweet from June: “IM AN ACTOR IM A PRODUCER IM NEIL JEFF FAK HANDYMAN IF ITS BROKE I TRULY THINK I COULD MAYBE FIX IT! @THEBEARFX”

Alas, Twitter is as close as I’ve been able to get to Matheson in my fortnight in Fort Erie. His spokesperson’s email noted that his schedule was “fully loaded.” And I could only think: Just like him, years ago – and like his meaty sandwiches now at the Meat + Three.

We’ve eaten there twice already in our time by the lake. So here’s some friendly advice for all of you hungry Western New Yorkers: Grab your passport, download the ArriveCan app and head on over the Peace Bridge to Meat + Three. It’s at 645 Central Avenue, off the big parking lot that used to be Canadian Tire. (Be warned, though: It’s closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.)

Then, if you have the time, take the Queen Elizabeth Way to Toronto, where you can find Matheson’s recently opened Prime Seafood Palace, a high-end emporium on Queen Street that he told the Globe and Mail was built to look like “a wooden cathedral inside a building.”

Matheson himself looks like he has a cathedral inside. Toronto Life calls him Canada’s “most adored jolly fat man since John Candy.”

That’s as it should be. Never trust a skinny chef.

So welcome home, prodigal son. Time to fricassee the fatted calf – and serve it up with three sides, plus a heapin’ plate of personality.