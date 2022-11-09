Erik Brady: On 'Avenue 5,' the future bears a striking resemblance to Buffalo. Thank Annie Griffin for that

A missile was launched into outer space from Buffalo Monday night.

On HBO, that is.

“Avenue 5” is a sit-com set some 40 years in the future, when the nation’s White House is our very own City Hall. And as the missile lifted off, we could see its orange glow over an imaginary Buffalo skyline.

“Star Wars” is set in a galaxy far, far away. “Avenue 5” is set in the far, far reaches of our own galaxy. The premise: A tourist-crammed spaceship (think cruise ship) gets knocked off course and will take years instead of weeks to return to Earth. It’s a little like “Gilligan’s Island,” except these space castaways are not lovable goofs. They are mendacious, self-centered misanthropes.

You know – us.

“ ‘Avenue 5’ is a really dark series about the present that’s set in the future,” says Annie Griffin, the Buffalo native who directed Monday's episode.

She directed one episode in the show’s first season – the one in which we learn that City Hall is now the White House – and she directed two episodes of season two: Monday night’s and the one from a week earlier. Griffin, 62, grew up in North Buffalo and graduated from Nichols School and the University of Virginia. Today she lives in Edinburgh, Scotland, and is an accomplished director working mostly in Britain.

Armando Iannucci, the Scottish creator of “Avenue 5,” previously helmed HBO’s “Veep.” His new show, too, blends scabrous social satire with some of the most venomous dialogue on television. Monday's episode, on our own election eve, was a spot-on send-up of electioneering. (“You just say what they want to hear and hide your contempt? That’s it?” “Yeah, that’s politics. And also dating.”)

Perhaps you are wondering how a show set millions of miles from here (and 40 years from now) happens to have some scenes set in Buffalo. This is Iannucci’s gift to Griffin.

When she met with him, in 2018, to talk about directing some episodes of his futuristic space-com, Griffin told him something she had just learned about the future – that because of climate change, Buffalo will one day be among the world’s best places to live. (Her mother, Jane, had read a story in The Buffalo News the night before about a Harvard professor who made such a claim.)

“So I mentioned it to Armando and then forgot about it,” Annie says. “Six months later, when I showed up to direct, he said, ‘We’ve got Buffalo in it.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Remember what you said about climate? We moved the capital from Washington to Buffalo.’ ”

“Avenue 5” – it’s the name of the ship as well as the show – is filmed at the studio near London where the Harry Potter movies were made.

“They made this incredible set,” Griffin says. “All the focus is on the talent – the writers and the actors. The usual way of things is to just kind of get things done. But in Armando’s world, the creative people are given respect and space, and they are not rushed. It’s a great working environment. You get spoiled.”

Her episodes have a lot happening in them, but Griffin has a reputation for managing onscreen chaos with aplomb. “I like working scenes where you have a lot balls in play, if you like,” she says.

She is talking by phone after a long day directing an episode of “Annika,” a British show about a maritime homicide unit in Scotland. Season one is airing on PBS; you can find it on at 10 p.m. Sundays on WNED-TV. (Griffin is directing three episodes of season two.)

“It’s the opposite of ‘Avenue 5,’ which is filmed in a studio,” she says. “ ‘Annika’ is totally on location. We’re shooting on water with boats and seaplanes and stunts. I love it.”

Griffin called her mother last month on the day after the Bills beat the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." “She told me she didn’t watch the game to the end. She switched the channel to ‘Annika’ instead. I took that as a good sign.”

Griffin lived in London before she moved to Scotland – first to Glasgow, now Edinburgh. “When I moved here I immediately felt at home,” she says. “It’s just more like Buffalo. People are friendly and down to earth. There is a sense of community. It’s about not making a fuss, not complaining, just getting on with it.”

Such sentiment would be lost on the lost-in-space denizens of “Avenue 5.” As for Monday night’s episode, we won’t give away too much other than to say that the fictional future is run by grandchildren of today’s titans of technology: Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg.

There’s a line in last night’s episode about a new name for the Zuckerberg company: “We dropped the word ‘book’ from Facebook because people feel like books look down on them.” Griffin says Iannucci and crew wrote that long before Facebook changed its name to Meta. (And what could be more meta than that?)

Iannucci has a reputation for making shows that predict the future. “Veep” is about Selina Meyer, the first female vice president, and it debuted nine years before Kamala Harris got the title. “Avenue 5” is about conspiracy theories and mob mentality, and it debuted a year before the riot at the Capitol.

“He’s like Nostradamus,” Griffin says.

Maybe that means someday the White House really is coming to a city hall near you.